Cabin fever. Job loss. Teaching children at home. The threat of getting a killer virus for simply being too close to a fellow human being.
It all adds up, and the weight of those concerns is causing anxiety across all segments of society as life and commerce come to a halt.
Major events such as the 9/11 terror attacks and the Great Recession also caused anxiety, but they did not have the same impact, Donna Mauch, president and CEO of Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said.
“Here you have a situation where it’s 24-7 on the news, but people are experiencing it themselves,” Mauch said.”It’s palpable for people.”
So far, the coronavirus has killed almost 50,000 people and over 855,000 have been infected. In Massachusetts, more than 41,000 have contracted the virus and over 2,000 have died.
Jonathan Marcus, vice president of outpatient services for Community Counseling of Bristol County in Taunton and Attleboro, said people are grappling with fear, isolation and grief during the pandemic crisis.
“I think it’s the fear of the unknown,” Marcus said, adding there is a great deal of uncertainty about the virus and how and when society will return to a sense of normal.
Public health and government officials have instituted stay-at-home orders and advisories, closed schools and businesses and banned large events like sports and religious services.
The social distancing mandates have created feelings of isolation, particularly among the disabled and senior citizens at high risk and living in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
“The isolation can be very difficult for people, particularly people living alone,” Marcus said.
Mauch agreed and added it also affects others already dealing with mental health, substance abuse and chronic health issues.
With such a highly-contagious virus spreading to so many individuals, Marcus said it is common for people to know an infected person, someone who died or someone otherwise impacted by the virus.
Stress is common in households with children home from school and everyone trying to work and study in the same space.
“All kids are missing their friends and their schoolmates. All kids rely on school for structure and they can’t find that structure at home,” Mauch said.
That is particularly concerning for parents who have children with special needs who can’t get the same kind of services remotely, she said.
For families that have lost work or income, stress is an economic reality. The first solution needs to be a systemic response to addressing a family’s immediate needs for stable housing, sufficient food and personal safety, Mauch said.
“Beyond that, we encourage families to try to do something together outside work and school — such as going for a walk, sharing a 10-minute meditation on YouTube, or playing a game together,” she said.
For older children, Mauch said, it’s important for parents to provide private space for them to connect with friends by video conference.
In the absence of a physical connection, Marcus said others should call family and friends and, if they can, use video apps to reduce the sense of isolation.
Mauch and Marcus also said it was important for people to avoid constantly watching news about the crisis and to get information from local and trusted sources.
“As always, taking an hour away from our phones can help reset our intuitive capacities to cope and respond,” Mauch said.
“You need to control what you can,” Marcus added.
To relieve anxiety, they recommend taking deep breaths, stretching or meditating, and eating healthy and well-balanced meals. People should also exercise regularly, get sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs, they said.
“Get out of the house during the day and get some vitamin D in the sun,” Marcus said.
To deal with mental health concerns, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has already directed changes to requirements for providing and paying for mental health and substance use treatment services, Mauch said.
The MassHealth program now allows outpatient mental health counseling to be provided over the telephone. Baker has also directed all private insurers in the state to provide the same coverage for telephonic mental health services, so that people can talk to a therapist if they need to, even while staying at home, Mauch said.
Last month, the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health launched Network of Care Massachusetts, a web-based repository of information on more than 5,000 behavioral health and related social services.
The services can be searched by zip code, service type, diagnosis or problem. Users can also access links to and apply online for services at MassHealth and other state agencies.
There are also more than 30,000 articles in the online library that can answer questions and improve understanding of behavioral health conditions and treatment options.
The link is massachusetts.networkofcare.org/mh. Go to the yellow bar for COVID-19 information.
