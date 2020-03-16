"Social distancing” is perhaps the most important, buzzed about term of the year, along with being a potentially lifesaving practice.
It covers several practices to which people should adhere to avoid contracting and spreading the highly contagious and potentially lethal coronavirus.
Health experts say people should maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others in social situations.
The reason, Attleboro Health Agent Alan Perry and City Nurse Jacque O’Brien, said, is to avoid the tiny particles, or droplets, that disperse when someone sneezes and fails to do so into a tissue or the inside of their elbow or upper arm.
The droplets can spread the virus if they are inhaled or come in contact with another person.
“It’s really all common sense,” Perry said.
Health experts say to avoid shaking hands with others and even avoid the elbow taps that have become popular as an alternative because it means breaking the 6-foot barrier.
People should also practice good hand washing. That means washing thoroughly and often with soap and warm water for between 20 and 30 seconds, or using hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent alcohol.
People should also avoid touching their noses, eyes or mouths with unwashed hands to avoid contracting the virus, health experts say.
O’Brien said people should limit contact with others, especially if a person is elderly or has a compromised immune system.
If possible, O’Brien said, people should work from home and avoid groups of 25 people or more, a restriction announced Sunday night by Gov. Charlie Baker.
But people can still go outside, and they can take their children outside, O’Brien and Perry said.
“They don’t have to be cooped up inside. They can go outside in the yard to get some fresh air,” O’Brien said.
People can go to pubic parks but should avoid playgrounds, they said.
But arranging play dates is a tough call, they said.
“I think we all have to make those calls and parents have to make these calls,” Perry said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends managing stress to avoid illness by taking breaks, stretching, meditating, taking deep breaths, eating balanced meals and getting sleep.
People should also take a break from watching or reading news stories or social media about the pandemic which can be upsetting and cause stress.
The CDC also recommends creating a household plan in case of illness in the household or the disruption of activities in the community.
Among the recommendations are having a two-week supply of prescription and over-the-counter medications, food and other essentials.
The CDC says people should stay informed, establish communication with family, friends and co-workers, and make an emergency contact list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.