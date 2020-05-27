There may be less pomp and a lack of circumstance, but area high schools are trying to compose plans for giving memorable graduations to members of their senior classes.
So far, Bishop Feehan, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional and Seekonk High have announced dates for in-person commencement ceremonies later in the summer, as allowed by the latest state guidelines.
In the meantime, Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver a commencement address to the Class of 2020 as part of a celebration for graduating seniors across the state, to be aired in a special broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 on WGBH-TV (Channel 2) and on the station’s website and social media platforms.
The event will feature congratulations from Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, and a number of celebrities with Massachusetts ties, including singer Rachel Platten, actor Steve Carell and more. The Boston Pops Orchestra will provide the traditional graduation march “Pomp and Circumstance” for the ceremony.
“While we cannot gather in the traditional way, we want to recognize, celebrate and salute Massachusetts’ Class of 2020 for their accomplishments and their resiliency during these difficult times,” Baker said.
A week ago, nearly two months after most schools around the state were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and graduation plans were put on hold, the governor’s reopening task force issued guidelines for commencement rites, allowing outdoor ceremonies to take place after July 19. Before that date, ceremonies can be virtual or limited to activities such as car parades.
Mansfield High announced over the weekend it would be holding a celebration parade for members of the class of 2020 at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, with details and a parade route yet to be announced.
Foxboro High will also hold a “drive-thru” commencement ceremony on that date, education officials have said.
The ceremony will follow an extended vehicle “processional” starting at the Ahern Middle School, where public safety vehicles will escort graduates and their families through town en route to the high school.
Once there, students will walk across a stage to receive their diplomas — which will be left on a table — as the family car passes by.
According to school officials, all commencement speeches, the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the convocation, have been prerecorded and will be broadcast on Foxboro Cable Access before the modified graduation exercises on June 7.
In Attleboro, Superintendent David Sawyer said the state threw schools “a curve ball” with the guidelines, forcing educators to re-examine their plans. He said Principal Bill Runey and a working group will be crafting a plan this week, but the “but the space available will make it difficult to deliver what people expect” while meeting social distancing rules.
The tentative plan now is to hold a drive-thru ceremony June 11. Waiting longer means that some seniors, particularly those who have committed to the military, won’t be around to get their diplomas, Sawyer said. The school wants to give as normal a graduation experience as possible, the superintendent says, “but it’s not one we’re used to.”
One thing Attleboro High will be doing is a citywide parade for seniors, going from school to school, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
At North Attleboro High plans are a little firmer, but still flexible, Principal Peter Haviland says.
After a June 9 car parade rally throughout town originating from and returning to primary schools, plans call for seniors returning to campus on June 11 to have their diplomas conferred and officially graduate. That information went out to families this week.
That was important, Haviland said, for students who need those diplomas for further education, employment or military service.
A larger, in-person ceremony is in the works for later in the summer. Haviland said the schools have been working with the state and the local board of health — as well as public safety, parents and student groups — and are looking at Aug. 1 as a possible date, with Aug. 6 as a potential date for a prom or alternative event. All of this depends on state guidelines and health recommendations, the principal said.
While Haviland says the school wants to give students the “best senior activities possible,” he added, “we need to accommodate the needs of kids to get ready for what comes next.”
On Friday, Seekonk High Principal William Whalen announced the school would hold its 2020 commencement on the school football field at 6:30 p.m. July 24, with a rain date of July 25. Social distancing rules will be enforced, the announcement said.
Attendance would be limited to graduates and their immediate family only and families must sign up in advance. Children younger than 5, older adults and those with vulnerable health conditions should not attend, the announcement said.
Meanwhile, seniors may drop off their books and pick up personal belongings at Seekonk High this Thursday and Friday, the announcement said.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s administration announced it will be proposing to the regional school committee that a “modified graduation ceremony” be held at the Dighton campus at 5 p.m. Aug. 1, with an Aug. 2 rain date.
The D-R announcement specified that the ceremony would take place under social distancing rules and there were no plans for a senior prom or picnic.
Seniors do have the option of having an administrator hand-deliver their diplomas to their homes or have diplomas mailed to them.
Bishop Feehan in Attleboro has scheduled its graduation for the evening of Aug. 6 at McGrath Stadium.
Exercises will include participation by Diocese of Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha.
Feehan is planning a “senior send-off day” Thursday for what would have been graduation day.
