Last year at this time, high school seniors around the area were approaching June with a mixture of anticipation and confusion.
Thanks to pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, few upperclassmen or their families knew what their long-awaited graduation ceremonies would look like, when they would be held or even if they would be take place at all.
But as traditional commencement season begins this spring, the story is different. Several schools are still planning various forms of social distancing for their graduations, but for most, the dates — and tentative rain dates — have been set, in some cases very recently.
Peter Haviland, principal of North Attleboro High School, told the school committee Monday night that the Class of 2021 would be receiving their diplomas June 4, although the site is still somewhat up in the air.
June 5 and 6 are alternate rain dates, he said, and an outdoor ceremony is the goal, allowing seniors to have up to six guests. The plan is to have the ceremonies at Raymond Beaupre Jr. Field on the high school campus, but that depends on whether the turf surface – damaged over last summer — can be repaired in time. Haviland said the school has 2,000 folding chairs on order to accommodate guests.
In an email to parents Monday, Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said graduation will be June 4 at 6 p.m. at the high school. Rain dates are June 5 or 6.
“Under current conditions, each senior will receive three tickets to distribute to their choice of guests for graduation,” Runey said.
Two of those will be in a “family pod” on the turf, including the senior and two guests. The third guest will get a seat in the bleachers or stand at the edge of the field. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on DoubleACS cable.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro has scheduled the area’s earliest graduation, as is traditional, with rites beginning with a Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, and commencement at 7 p.m.
Several other area schools have, however, also chosen Friday June 4. Norton High’s commencement will be at 5:30 p.m. with students and families seated in a grid on the football field. Seekonk and King Philip Regional High School will hold graduations on June 4 as well.
Foxboro’s graduation is set for June 6 at 11 a.m. with a rain date of June 5.
Dighton-Rehoboth High ceremonies are set for June 5 at 4 p.m.
Mansfield High School’s commencement will also be June 6, although the school says that this month it will be “relying on digital resources to help us recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our amazing students.”
