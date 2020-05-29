The Sun Chronicle area finished Week 11 of the coronavirus pandemic with the lowest number of new deaths and new cases since the high point of Week 7.
The total for the 10-town area this week was five deaths and 60 cases.
The totals in Week 7 were 41 and 408, respectively.
It’s the fourth consecutive week deaths have declined and the third consecutive week cases have fallen.
Meanwhile, the state is on the verge of hitting new lows since its high point in Week 6 of the pandemic, which began its sweep across Massachusetts in early March.
The first death was recorded on March 20.
After six days there were 414 deaths and 3,850 new cases.
Last week the numbers were 599 and 6,729, respectively.
If new lows are achieved, it will be the fifth consecutive week of falling numbers in each category.
The highest numbers for the state came in Week 6 with 1,170 deaths and 16,975 cases.
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dipped below 2,000 for the first time in well over a month and the number of those patients in an intensive care unit slipped below 500, also for the first time in well over a month.
The totals respectively were 1,991 and 485.
As usual, the news is more somber for nursing homes, which have been savaged by the virus. It afflicts the elderly more than any other age group, especially people over the age of 70.
Out of the 78 new deaths reported on Friday, 57, or 73 percent, were in nursing homes.
Another 221 cases in nursing homes were reported on Friday, bringing the number of new cases to more than 900 in the last three days.
