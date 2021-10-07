ATTLEBORO — New coronavirus cases are holding steady in the area.
For the week ending Oct. 7, the 236 new cases was the same number recorded for the week ending Sept. 30.
The new cases represent a 1.27 percent increase in the total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
To date, 18,842 cases have been recorded in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area. Just over 300 deaths have been recorded.
Since a spike in cases driven by the delta variant began in the week ending July 29, the number of new cases per week has not exceeded 272.
There have been nine additional deaths during that period.
The week ending Oct. 7 represents the eighth consecutive week the average positive test percentage for the area has fallen.
In the week ending Oct. 7, it was 2.82 percent, down from the high of 4.12 percent.
Out of the 10 area communities, four recorded an increase over last week’s new case number: Attleboro, 19, Rehoboth, 3, Seekonk, 3 and Wrentham, 13.
Five recorded a decrease: Mansfield, -12, Norfolk, -5, North Attleboro, -14, Norton, -5, and Plainville, -2.
One town, Foxboro, had the same number of new cases this week as last week.
Attleboro had the most new cases at 68 and Plainville had the fewest at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.