ATTLEBORO -- On Wednesday, a major celebration of Jewish faith and heritage begins with the observance of Passover.
Traditionally, extended families would gather after sundown on the first night of the eight-day festival for a ritual meal, the Seder, to commemorate the deliverance of the Jews from bondage in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, as described in the Book of Exodus. (Some families also celebrate a Seder on the second night of the festival.)
The name of the holiday is a reference to the Biblical story in which God inflicts 10 plagues upon the Egyptians after the pharaoh refuses to free the Israelites. During the final plague, the killing of firstborn sons, God “passed over,” or spared, the houses of the Israelites.
At the Seder, cups of wine would be blessed and the flat, unleavened bread, called matzo, would be broken and eaten, unleavened because the people had to flee before their loaves of bread could rise.
A key part of the observance every year -- and a way of passing on the story to a new generation -- is having the youngest child at the table ritually ask, "Why is this night different from all other nights?"
This year it will be more different than ever. With travel limited and synagogues closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, those faraway family members -- and friends and neighbors -- will not be sitting around the Seder table.
Rabbi Leora Abelson of Attleboro's Congregation Agudas Achim says the bans on traveling and the need for social distancing will mean families will have to adapt to changing conditions.
"So many of us are grieving the opportunity to gather with friends and family in person, to celebrate and sing and act out the story and feed one another in the ways that are so important to our expression of our religious and cultural identity. And, we are adapting as Jews have always adapted when we found ourselves in circumstances that challenged our ability to celebrate in the most ideal way," Abelson says.
She notes that nursing homes and assisted living centers across the country will be broadcasting prerecorded Seders for their residents to watch on their TVs, with Seder meals delivered to their doors.
"In our congregation, some individuals will be doing solo Seders; others will be leading a Seder for the very first time as they find themselves hosting for their household instead of being a guest with friends or family," Abelson says. Some people will be experimenting with virtual Seders, either live-streamed community Seders or simply a Zoom meeting with family and friends, she notes.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director of the Attleboro Arts Museum, who grew up attending Hebrew school in Queens, N.Y., says her blended family was used to "celebrating everything," including different family customs. But this year, with her daughter recently returned from a teaching stint in Mexico and now in self-quarantine and her sons home from college doing long-distance learning, she says, sadly, "we aren't doing anything."
"I asked my brother, who is the king of Seders, what he was going to do," she said, adding that he and his family might just talk together on Zoom. Even preparing the traditional foods for the Seder meal could be difficult this year.
"People are reluctant to go to the supermarket," she says.
Besides that, she says, Passover always meant springtime to her, "with flowers and having the windows open. Now I kind of feel we are missing the start of spring, too."
Abelson points out there are many resources online, including "haggadahs," the printed guide to the rituals and readings at a Seder that participants use to follow along. They also have suggestions on how to adapt to the new reality.
The Forward, a New York-based Jewish online magazine, this week reported one such response.
“Everyone’s talking about the plagues,” said Vicki Weber, a partner at Behrman House, a Jewish educational publisher. “What’s it like to live through something that looks like a plague?”
Some temples, like the United Synagogue of Hoboken, N.J., are offering online ceremonies and several Jewish organizations are distributing "Seder in a Box" kits for novices that contain essentials including matzo, grape juice and the ritual foods required for the Seder plate.
Some Jews, however, are prohibited from using electricity on the Sabbath or holidays, and some religious authorities are split on how to deal with that amid a pandemic. Israel’s chief rabbis prohibited the use of video conferencing during Passover after a group of Orthodox rabbis in Israel last week wrote a letter approving the technology, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
"I’m really encouraging people to see this as an opportunity to try things they haven’t tried; to lean into what is different about this year; to keep it simple; and to be gentle with themselves and just do what they can. It’s important to acknowledge the sadness, too," Abelson says.
