After months of ups and downs, unemployment rates in area communities edged closer to pre-pandemic levels in December.
According to state figures released Tuesday, jobless rates in all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were at 3.5% or below, numbers not seen since March of 2020, before the state-ordered lockdown of many “nonessential” businesses.
Attleboro and Foxboro were tied for the highest rates in the area in December at 3.5%, each down more than a full percentage point from November’s numbers.
At 2.7% Rehoboth had the lowest rate, down from 3.5% in November and actually lower than its 3% in March of 2020. A year ago, in December of 2020, Rehoboth’s jobless rate was the highest in the area at 10%, the only community still in double digits at that point as the state recovered from the shutdown.
The falling local jobless rates reflect a statewide trend. Massachusetts’ rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points to equal the national unemployment rate of 3.9%, down from the revised November estimate of 5.2%, the state announced last week. Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 4.5 percentage points.
While good news, the numbers might paint a slightly rosier picture than really exists. While the actual number of unemployed people ticked down slightly across the area, so did the number of people with jobs. That reflects a lower number in the labor force both statewide and locally.
Labor force participation includes working-age adults who are either working or looking for work.
The state’s labor force participation rate was down seven-tenths of a percentage point at 65.4 percent. Compared to December 2020, the labor force participation rate is down 1.1 percentage points.
In Attleboro, for example, the number of people out of work fell from 1,154 in November to 859 in December. But the number of people employed also was down slightly, from 24,184 to 24,038. Labor force participation dropped from 25,338 in November to 24,898 last month. Most local communities saw similar trends.
It’s not entirely clear why workforce participation is down when employers are struggling to find workers. Some economists cite fears that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is keeping people from looking for work. Others note that an aging workforce is seeing more people retire.
The job market is hardly stagnant, though. The state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 20,100 jobs in December. That followed the previous month’s revised gain of 14,200 jobs. The largest private sector job gains were in the areas of leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities, and educational and health services. Since April 2020, Massachusetts has gained back 537,000 jobs, the state says.