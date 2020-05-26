The numbers were not unexpected, but they are still shocking.
Town-by-town labor market figures released by the state on Tuesday show every community in The Sun Chronicle circulation area reported double-digit jobless rates for the month of April, with several approaching 20 percent.
That comes after months of near-record lows among area communities. Figures were mostly at 3 percent or below for March of this year, just as the impact of a government-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses was beginning to take hold. For the same month, last year’s figures were hovering around 2.5 percent.
The jump in unemployment numbers, of course, reflects the layoffs and shutdowns for the first full month following Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The overall unemployment rate in Massachusetts jumped to 15.1 percent for April, the state announced last week, four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 14.7 percent.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate peaked at around 10 percent following the 2008–09 financial crisis.
Approximately 623,000 jobs were lost, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. That follows the loss of 43,800 jobs in March.
That’s an increase of 12.3 percent for the unemployment rate during April.
Nationwide, the number of new jobless claims continues to grow, with a total of nearly 38 million in the seven weeks since the pandemic began.
Locally, the figures for April showed Attleboro as the hardest hit community, with an unemployment rate of 19.2 percent, compared to 3.2 percent the month before and only 2.9 for April of 2019. That, according to state figures, translated to 4,552 people out of work, up from 810 in March. North Attleboro was the next hardest hit, with a jobless rate of 18.1 percent, compared to 2.9 percent for the previous month. Seekonk showed a 17.7 unemployment rate, up from 3.4 the previous month.
Least affected was Norfolk, with an unemployment rate of 12 percent, up from 2.5 percent the previous month.
Regionally, Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk all had higher unemployment rates than the state.
Across the 10-community region, the numbers add up to just over 17,000 persons out of work.
The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers.
