More than a dozen state lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Baker administration to adopt a “multi-pronged“ strategy against the spread of COVID-19 in the state, including a statewide masking mandate.
In a letter signed by state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, among others, lawmakers urged the state to adopt policies endorsed by a coalition of over 100 public health and medical professionals and 36 community organizations.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced an effort to distribute 2.1 million rapid COVID-19 tests to high-risk municipalities, but noted that his administration has no intention to reinstate a statewide mask mandate.
“Experts confirm that testing is not enough,” the letter said. “Our constituents and communities need a multi-pronged approach to combat COVID-19 and protect public health, especially through these colder months.”
Among other measures, the plan calls for a statewide indoor masking policy, including in schools, “in line with CDC recommendations”; mobile vaccination clinics in frontline communities; workplace safety standards to protect employees; and protection against foreclosures and evictions to decrease crowding in homes.
“The omicron variant is projected to take over in Massachusetts by January,” said Dr. Regina LaRocque, an infectious disease physician and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “It’s absolutely essential for everyone in the state to have boosted vaccination, but we can’t rely on vaccines alone to control this surge. We must use all of the tools at our disposal to protect people.”
