All Attleboro area public libraries have closed, joining many other public buildings shutting their doors due to the virus pandemic.
"Due to the continuing health and safety concerns," the Attleboro Public Library closed Monday night, and will remain closed until further notice, library officials said.
Library officials Saturday had asked patrons to avoid visiting the library if possible, but now have taken the more drastic step.
The downtown Attleboro library's book drop will also be closed.
Patrons are asked to keep library materials until the libraries reopen. The libraries will not be charging overdue fines, library officials added.
Library resources will still be available online. Residents can download books, movies and magazines from the eLibrary.
Most online resources require patrons to log in. The User ID is the number (no spaces) on the back of library cards. A PIN is most often the last four digits of your phone number.
Library programs have been cancelled through the end of April. What can be rescheduled will be once the library reopens.
The library's website, www.attleborolibrary.org, and its Facebook page will be updated regularly.
