Patients seriously ill with the coronavirus are filling area hospital beds as the state faces a post-Thanksgiving surge in the disease.
But the numbers at several local facilities are still below the national average and below capacity for intensive care unit slots, according to a nationwide survey by The New York Times.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro says it is ready with contingency plans to handle any increase in demand.
According to the Times report, which was published online Wednesday morning and included an interactive map, Massachusetts hospitals overall were at 67 percent capacity for ICU beds for the week ending Dec. 10. That compares or 78 percent for the nation as a whole.
For 10 hospitals in the Attleboro area across Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, that average was 74 percent, with 44 COVID patients and seven available ICU beds on average.
The newspaper noted those numbers may have changed since the report was compiled and also said they should not discourage people who feel ill from seeking treatment.
On Wednesday, state public health officials reported 55 newly confirmed deaths and 3,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Sturdy was in better shape than several other area institutions at the time of the report, with 20 COVID-19 patients and five available ICU beds for a reported ICU occupancy of 71 percent.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services and associate chief quality officer at Sturdy, said Wednesday that the numbers of coronavirus patients at the hospital changes daily. The latest figures showed 22-plus COVID patients, he said, “and we’ve been running around that number, in the low 20s. The ICU has been relatively full, between 70 and 90 percent.”
The hospital has contingency plans in place to deal with a surge should there be a need, however. There are alternative care sites and staff who can be called on as needed to meet the demand. “We are handling the surge well,” Patel said, “We are working with our region and our state to handle capacity issues.”
Rhode Island Hospital in Providence had the most COVID patients in the immediate area with 152. The hospital had 12 available beds for 86 percent occupancy, the Times story said. Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket had 31 COVID patients and no available ICU beds.
For the hospitals closest to Attleboro, Morton Hospital and Medical Center in Taunton had 32 COVID patients and seven beds available and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had 15 patients with 10 available beds for an occupancy rate of 56 percent.
The Times report said the information came from a new dataset released by the Department of Health and Human Services that shows for the first time detailed geographic information on COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
“While these numbers provide an important measure of capacity and reflect figures that hospitals have provided to the federal government, experts working with the data said that the situation may have changed since occupancy levels were reported over the seven days from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10,” the newspaper reported.
