The residents of local nursing homes, which were hard hit by coronavirus, will be getting vaccinations soon, and it’s hoped that will bring an end to the highly transmissible and deadly disease in those facilities.
The virus is especially dangerous to those over the age of 60 in general and those in nursing homes in particular.
Statewide, nearly 60 percent of all deaths have been among nursing home residents.
Among the first in the area to get shots will be the residents and employees of Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham.
The vaccine will be given on Saturday, Jodi Pflum, the center’s administrator, said Monday in an email.
Maples recorded more than 30 cases and 16 deaths, according to the latest report on long-term care facilities, issued by the state on Dec. 24.
The inoculations to be given on Jan. 2 will be the first of two shots required for the vaccine.
The second dose will be administered on Jan. 23.
CVS Pharmacy is partnering with the nursing home and state to administer the vaccines, she said.
Pflum said another session after Jan. 23 is planned but has yet to be scheduled.
Meanwhile, Madonna Manor in North Attleboro, which was hit with more than 30 cases and 25 deaths, is scheduled vaccinate its residents on Jan. 10, according to John Kearns, spokesman for the Fall River Diocese.
He said CVS will administer the inoculations there as well.
As of Monday the total deaths in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts was 7,272 and the total number of deaths statewide was 12,158.
For the week ending Oct. 21 the percentage of nursing home deaths reached its highest point at 64.47 percent of all deaths statewide.
At that point, there were 6,306 nursing home deaths and 9,780 statewide.
The percentage has been on the decline every week since, meaning fewer deaths are hitting nursing homes.
All told, nursing homes in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area suffered at least 93 deaths during the pandemic.
The area has suffered at least 193 deaths, which means nursing homes accounted for at least 48.1 percent of all deaths. That’s 11.7 points lower than the state as a whole.
The state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced the start of nursing home vaccinations on Monday.
A press release said Shirley Nolan, a retired teacher who lives in Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston, would be the first resident vaccinated.
The Sun Chronicle reached out to other nursing homes in the area and the state HHS office for additional details, but did not receive any more information by deadline.
