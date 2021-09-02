A state mandate requiring all nursing home staff to get fully vaccinated for coronavirus by Oct. 10 has been followed up with a similar one for workers in rest homes and assisted living facilities.
It was issued by Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday, but won’t officially take effect until approved by the Public Health Council.
The mandate would apply to hospice programs and those providing in-home, direct care services, a press release said.
The deadline for those workers is Oct. 31.
Meanwhile, at least two nursing homes in the area appear well on their way to meeting the Oct. 10 deadline for their staffs.
Ray McAndrews, the administrator at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro, said 90 percent of his staff has been vaccinated.
While employees at some nursing homes have refused to take the vaccine and quit, causing staff shortages, that has not happened at Madonna Manor, he said.
But McAndrews acknowledged it is a challenge facing other nursing facilities.
Administrator Jodi Pflum at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham did not give a percentage for staff members who have been vaccinated, but said “most” are fully so.
Those who are not undergo mandatory testing before each shift, she said.
“We are fully complying with the state’s mandatory vaccination requirement that takes effect on October 10 for all skilled nursing facility employees and believe that it is an important step to protect the Commonwealth’s seniors,” she said. “We deeply value our employees and are working on encouraging vaccine acceptance for the very small number who are not fully vaccinated.”
State statistics show that the elderly are most at risk from coronavirus and even those who are vaccinated can contract the disease.
The average age of those dying from the disease is 75.
