Area organizations are signing up residents for free Thanksgiving dinners, and more in-person dining is being offered this year after many only did home-delivered meals last year because of the pandemic.
The Moose Lodge in Attleboro expects to serve Thanksgiving dinner to over 100 people, though it did so only through delivery last year. The meal is set for from noon to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at its hall at 241 Thacher St.
The deadline to sign up for meals is Tuesday; call 774-331-2836. If nobody answers the phone, leave a message. However, lodge members say they won’t turn anyone away unless they run out of food.
Donations are accepted.
Norfolk Grange
The Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115), is holding its fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.
A full dinner with dessert and coffee will be served. There is no cost but donations are accepted.
If you need transportation, provide your address for pickup between 11:30 and noon.
RSVP by emailing kevinr11000@yahoo.com or call the Grange at 508–507-8007 by Monday if possible.
“No firm deadline,” organizer Kevin Roche said. “I will not turn anyone away because they failed to sign up. RSVP makes it easier to know how much to cook. We never want to run out.”
Mansfield Friends
The Mansfield Friends of the Elderly annual Thanksgiving dinner is being offered for the 35th year to area residents, including from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton and Foxboro.
The dinner, for singles and families of all ages, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m Thursday at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield, across from the South Common.
Reservations are helpful but not required. Call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414 or email randyepickus@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 19.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Mansfield residents can have meals delivered to their homes. Send donations to Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Foxboro
Each year for the past eight years, a volunteers raise funds and distribute free turkeys to veterans in Foxboro.
The meals are being delivered to homes Saturday, and unfortunately the deadline has passed to sign up for them.
However, donations can still be sent to The Friends of Foxboro Veterans, PO Box 307, Foxboro, MA 02035.
Area food pantries’ sign-up deadlines have passed for pickup turkey dinners, and some weren’t offering them this year because of rising prices and turkey shortages.
