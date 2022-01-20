Day care and preschool can be godsends for parents who work outside the home or who just want to give their children a head start in education.
Until they are not available.
Parents who rely on day care programs say that when a child has to stay home because of the risk of COVID-19, the ripple effect on the family is a major disruption.
Rebecca Doyle of Seekonk, responding to a message on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, said she was forced to stay home from her job in the medical field because her 3-year-old daughter’s possible exposure.
“I am currently out of work for the next few days as I wait until Thursday for my daughter to be able to return to school even after testing negative yesterday for COVID,” Doyle wrote in a recent email. “She was exposed last Wednesday and has been out of school, thus, I’m out of work.”
For Doyle, and other parents like her, the state’s test-and-stay program could very well be a difference maker.
Licensed day care programs in Massachusetts can sign up to begin receiving free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests by the first week of February, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.
The governor’s office said the new testing program is designed to protect children and educators in child care centers and keep early education programs open. Child care programs could begin receiving the tests by the week of Jan. 31.
Staff and children 2 and older who, as a group, had direct exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19 can test daily for five consecutive days with the rapid tests. They can remain in the child care setting as long as they test negative, rather than requiring individuals to quarantine.
The state is also making millions of rapid coronavirus test kits available to schools so staff and students can test themselves weekly at home, and schools can stay open for in-person instruction.
Baker said the new testing initiative is in addition to the state’s existing pool testing program.
In pooled testing, samples from multiple people are tested together. If the pool tests negative, all the individuals in the pool are negative. If the pool tests positive, individual samples are retested to see which person tested positive.
The test-and-stay program has made a difference for Doyle’s older child, a 6-year-old first grader.
“My son’s school has been doing the test-and-stay program which has been a life saver,” Doyle wrote.
Local day care providers are still trying to gather information about test-and-stay and the rapid testing program.
Elizabeth Macy, acting director of Animal Crackers Nursery School in North Attleboro, said the state has notified her of training it is offering. Once more details are available, the school will decide if it is going to participate and at what level.
But the at-home tests could be an important factor. “That’s been the hardest part trying to find testing in general, so if we can supply them from the state, that would be really helpful,” Macy said.
At the Attleboro YMCA, preschool director Elise Reynolds was also waiting for information from the state on the details of the program.
“It’s hard to digest it all,” she said, “but we are definitely looking into it and we’ll be talking to our families.”
For one Attleboro family, the change can’t come soon enough. Jessica Bittner, 39, says the last few months have been even more disruptive than the early days of the pandemic. Bittner, her husband and her 8-year-old son came down with COVID in March of last year and had to isolate at home for more than a week.
Because different state agencies had different polices, she wrote in a Facebook message, “my son has numerous exposures of quarantine due to being deemed a close contact through his before/after school program center. Since the policies at school and daycare differ, he has to remain home and not test and stay which if the exposure had been through school, he could have just tested and stayed.”
Bittner says the Willett Elementary and Robbins Children’s Program, which her son attends, “have been very hands on about keeping families updated throughout the pandemic. The staff work very hard and we are very appreciative of all their efforts.”
Nevertheless, since last month, Bittner says, her son has had to be quarantined at home three times, missing a lot of school.
“If the daycare and preschools adopt the Test-and-Stay, I think it will make working parents’ lives a bit easier as not everyone has the ability to work remotely like I do and all the quarantining is a big burden on parents and more the kids than anything. The kids miss out on school, learning and being with their friends,” Bittner says.
Maura McGowan, 33, is an Attleboro parent who can work full time from home, but she has still had to miss work because of a child care issue.
If either her 2½-year-old daughter or 4-year-old son is in close contact with someone who tests positive “they have to stay home and then because one child is close contact to my other child, the quarantine time doubles,” she says.
“Calling this a bad situation is an understatement. It can be unsafe for me to be working, and focused on my computer, while they run around unsupervised,” McGowan said in an email. “They are too young to understand that mom is working and can’t be disturbed so I’ve had many times where I’m on a Zoom call and they interrupt.
“When kids are home on a workday, it is impossible to be both a good mom and a good employee. We will always sacrifice one for the other and either way we feel guilty. I love my kids and I love my job and I love when they are in daycare so that I can spend the day doing my job and the evening playing with them.
“Testing and staying would allow me to continue working with my kids in daycare, which is how it should be.”
McGowan added, “I don’t know why it’s taken so long to offer this to daycare providers. This will be very helpful for me. I’d be surprised if I see parents opt out of this program.”
In announcing the testing program, Baker said it is designed “to ensure children can safely continue learning and receiving quality care while parents are working.”
Doyle, the Seekonk mom, would agree.
“I can say that I am more than excited to hear that this program is starting to trickle down to the day care centers,” she said. “We are already on a shortage of healthcare workers in our hospitals and employers are having a hard time having people show up to work. Here I am sitting at home the next two days with a healthy child just playing the wait game.”