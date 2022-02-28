For the first time all year, schoolchildren in grades K-12 and those in daycare or preschool had the option of going maskless.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Feb. 9 that it was lifting its mask mandate effective Feb. 28, and the Department of Early Education and Care followed suit for day care centers and preschools.
And according to comments on The Sun Chronicle Facebook page, the move seems to be more popular than not for the preschool group.
The lifting of the mandate comes as vaccinations statewide reach the 76% mark and cases of the virus plummet to levels not seen in months.
If those not eligible for vaccination, those under the age of 5, are taken out of the equation, the state has vaccinated 80% of its residents.
In addition, the number of new weekly cases has fallen statewide and locally by 94% over the last six weeks.
But any parent who wants his or her children to wear a mask still has that option.
For some parents the lack of vaccination eligibility is a concern, because the youngster could still become ill and possibly transmit it to someone in the household with an underlying condition or an older relative who is most at risk from coronavirus.
That seems especially true with the omicron variant, which fueled the most recent coronavirus surge and infected many people who were vaccinated. But medical professionals said vaccines were likely to lessen the severity of the illness.
The wearing of masks as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus has been a divisive issue practically since the disease first afflicted the nation almost two years ago.
The first two posts on the subject of mask wearing in preschools illustrated that.
Nicole Daigneault said she works with preschoolers from ages 3 and up.
She posted a comment expressing relief that the mandate had finally been lifted.
“I say it’s about time,” she said. “90% of them don’t wear (masks) correctly and it doesn’t matter how many times you try to show them how to put it on or even fix it for them they are still licking them, sucking on them even picking their noses (through) them.
“It’s gross. The masks on most of these kids aren’t really protecting them or anyone else around them. I think making it a choice of the parent to have their child masked is a good idea.”
There was another post though that took the opposite view, but seemed to be in the minority.
“Lifting the mandate before everyone is eligible for the vaccine is about as poorly planned as it gets,” Rachael Hogge said.
“Masks work, they’re relatively affordable, and unless you’re a complete ‘my freedoms’ tool, they’re not at all that uncomfortable to wear.”
But despite the lingering risk, most people seem grateful the mandate has been lifted.
One of those was Michelle Aguiar Farina who posted this on The Sun Chronicle Facebook page: “It’s about time!!! They should have never been masked in the first place!”
Another woman didn’t have three exclamation points, only one, but she was clearly happy with the decision. “Best news I’ve heard in two years!” Laurie Siddall said.
And Rebecca McGrath questioned the effectiveness of masks.“Masks work? That’s why we’ve been using them to stop viral spread for decades?” she said. “Oh that’s right we haven’t because even scientists know their nothing more than security blankets.”
A press release from DESE in regard to preschool children said schools are allowed “to develop policies specific to the children they serve.”
Developing those policies for Waters Early Learning Center in North Attleboro was what Executive Director Lauren Noble was doing on Monday when The Sun Chronicle called.
Waters Early Learning Center offers programs for children 6 weeks to 6 years old.
Noble said most parents who have expressed an opinion are in favor of dropping the mask requirement, although there may be a couple of families who would prefer their children keep them on, which of course they will be able to do.
In her post she offered this statement:
“We agree with (lifting the mask mandate) and we will not be requiring masks. Masks will be respected for individuals who choose to wear them, for example staff who are unvaccinated and parents who feel strongly that their child wear a mask.
“Children do not have to wear masks, but will be closely monitored for symptoms and may be required to have a rapid test (which parents can administer if they prefer) if there is a health concern prior to attending school.”
Noble said the school will continue its own internal policies to fend off illnesses and copies of those policies were sent to parents.
“So while we agree with this, we will still take measures to protect our children,” she said.
Among those measures are the following.
“We also will maintain our ‘Health Questionnaire policy’ regarding all illnesses, which, if parents are honest, is effective in keeping sick children home,” she said. “Parents will still use hand sanitizer before entering the school and children will wash hands when they get to school. Obviously all cleaning is a top priority as always.”
Marty McNeil of Attleboro has two children at Waters Early Learning, one 2-year-old and one 3-year-old.
“My wife and I are glad to see the mask mandate lifted and to see things inching back to normal,” he said.
Teachers have enough to do without constantly making sure their young charges are properly wearing their masks, McNeil said.
“It’s a nightmare trying to keep a mask on a 2-year-old,” he said.
McNeil said his children “will definitely be happy as well” that the mandate is gone.
Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people in “low risk” communities can wear a mask if they choose to do so, but they don’t need to.
As of this writing, both Bristol and Norfolk counties were categorized as low risk.