A coronavirus vaccine for kids age 5 to 11 is coming to a site near you soon, which is good news for parents who want their children to get the shot.
A lot of parents don’t want that, but those that do will be able to do so at pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices and other locations.
All told there will be more than 500 spots around the state where the vaccine will eventually be available.
One of those is Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Hospital spokesperson David Salkovitz said Sturdy is getting a lot of requests for the vaccinations.
“Sturdy Memorial has seen a very high demand for the vaccine in the 5-11 age bracket and is dedicated to meeting the needs of our community,” he said in an email. “Pediatric patients, ages 5-11 with a Sturdy Memorial primary care provider, should contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment. Pediatric patients who do not have a Sturdy Memorial primary care provider, can call 774-203-2942 to schedule an appointment.”
The vaccine rollout was announced Thursday in a press release issued by the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
“Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from more than 500 locations, ranging from retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics,” the release said. “Some appointments are available now for booking, with additional locations and appointments expected to come online in the coming days.”
The vaccination sites can be found on vaxfinder.mass.gov.
However, not all parents are gung-ho on the idea of getting the vaccine their kids. In fact, most who offered their opinions on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page were against it.
Seventeen parents said they would not get their child vaccinated and six said they would.
For background, here are some statistics about the disease among the young.
Figures published by the state’s Department of Public Health on Nov. 3 showed that 1,617 children age 5-9 contracted coronavirus in the past two weeks.
That number is .44 percent of the nearly 370,000 children in that age group living in the state.
There were no deaths.
And in the 10-14 age group, there were 1,699 cases reported among the nearly 400,000 children of that age living in the state, or .43 percent.
One death was reported.
And out of the nearly 1.6 million children and young adults age 0-19, there were 5,334 cases reported in the most recent two-week period, or .34 percent.
Of those cases, there were two deaths.
The majority of coronavirus deaths occur among people 60 and older or those with underlying conditions.
In the most recent two weeks, the state Department of Public Health recorded 162 deaths and 18,709 cases.
Out of that number, 129 deaths, or 80 percent, occurred among those over the age of 60.
If those 50 and over are included, the number of deaths goes to 148, which is 91 percent.
The death rate for the entire group was .87 percent, or roughly nine-tenths of 1 percent.
The average age of death of those afflicted by coronavirus is 74, according DPH statistics.
With all that said here are opinions from some parents and others weighing in on The Sun Chronicle Facebook site.
“Ew hell no,” Lauren Darling of Norton said. “Why would anyone put a child through this experimental vaccine? And I don’t wanna hear about it being fda approved. I’ll wait until the long term studies come out… in YEARS before ever considering it for my kids.”
Kendra Dubuc of Attleboro agreed.
“My child will not be getting the vaccine — when the # of child cases actually reflect the actual number and not the nightmare the media tries to paint, as well as stops the transmission of the virus with little to no adverse effects then I may consider it,” she wrote. “But it’s definitely a HARD No.”
Sarah Rizzo had a different view.
“Yes, I plan on it…I’m vaccinating my kids for a number of reasons, but one is to be a part of the solution to the problem that those ‘no’ respondents will continue complaining about if they don’t vaccinate their kids,” she wrote.
Meanwhile Ryan McGowan had a sarcastic response for those who decline the vaccine.
“Everyone who said no on this thread, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the continuation of the pandemic,” he wrote. “Only true heroes know the resilience of the American people is so strong that we can stand another 2-3 years of COVID before it goes away. Let’s bring back polio and smallpox while we’re at it. FREEDOM is more important than being alive!! Woo hoo! Team America!!!!!”
