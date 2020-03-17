As a citizen, Jeff Bailey knows the coronavirus is serious business and precautions must be taken.
But as the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Attleboro, he said Gov. Charlie Baker has violated the Constitution and scripture by ordering churches not to hold worship services in response to the coronavirus.
“We just don’t think he has the authority to do it,” Bailey said.
Baker has ordered a ban on any gathering of 25 or more people, including faith-based gatherings, as a means of slowing the virus.
Bailey said he has decided in consultation with church-goers to call off services for the next two Sundays.
But, he said, the decision was his to make, not the governor’s
Baker violated the constitutional concept of separation of church and state and biblical passage in Hebrew 10:25 not to “forsake the assembling of ourselves together,” Bailey said.
A spokesperson for the Baker administration could not be reached for comment Monday or Tuesday, but Bailey said he has spoken to other pastors who agree with his stance.
Pastor David Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church also said the governor cannot tell churches not to hold services.
“My concern is a Biblical-based concern,” he said.
Meunier noted the Bible quotes Jesus as saying “render unto Ceasar the things that are Ceasar’s and unto God the things that are God’s”
The meaning, he said, is there is a spiritual realm and a government realm and Baker should not step into the religious one.
“He doesn’t have the authority to decide when or how the church should meet,” Meunier said.
He said he and his members will meet Wednesday to decide what to do. Bailey said he will re-evaluate after forgoing services for the next two weeks.
He said he understands gatherings must be limited because of the virus, but does not want government telling churches what to do.
In this case, he said, Baker decided church-goers’ physical health was more important than their spiritual health.
