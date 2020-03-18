Area police are suspending new firearms license applications due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said for new applications for a license to carry a firearm a person has to come into the police station to be fingerprinted and photographed.
The process requires close, personal contact that is contrary to the recommendations by health officials to practice social distancing to keep safe from the highly- contagious coronavirus, according to area police officials.
Renewal applications for individuals whose licenses are expiring soon are only being accepted by email or mail.
