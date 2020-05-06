Social distancing.
It has been part of life for about seven weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, along with stay-at-home advisories.
Health and government officials have said it’s the way to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious disease that has infected over 70,000 people and killed over 4,000 in the state.
Not everyone gets it or follows it, and it has fallen on police to enforce the policy amid the warmer weather and mixed messages at the federal level.
On a sunny day Tuesday, teenagers in North Attleboro were among those who could not resist a pickup game of basketball and football.
Early on during the pandemic, Mansfield police were kicking youths out of Memorial Park.
Social distancing requires that people try to stay at least 6 feet apart, and Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced that, with a few exceptions, Massachusetts residents must wear a mask when they are out in public if they cannot social distance. The order took effect Wednesday.
Enforcing the rules is not always easy, but area police say most people are cooperative.
“We just want people to be healthy. We sometimes have to educate them about the pandemic,” North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said.
People who are related or live together can exercise together but when officers have to enforce social distancing rules, Reilly said, they take a community policing approach.
With other calls for service down and businesses closed, police have responded to complaints involving social distance disputes and break up large gatherings.
“This gives us a chance to engage with them and talk with them. I don’t think there is anyone on the planet that wants to transmit a disease,” Reilly said.
Early on in the pandemic, Wrentham police were called on to break up large gatherings at the Joe’s Rock conservation area and athletic games at King Philip Regional High School.
“I think there was a period of denial and that included us,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
“I think in the beginning people were doing what they wanted to do. But like everything else, there was a learning curve,” he said.
Wrentham closed its recreation areas for a while due to social distancing concerns but have since reopened them, and most people are wearing masks and respecting distancing guidelines, according to McGrath.
“The majority of people do what common sense dictates,” he said.
In Attleboro, police had to break up a volleyball game at Finberg Field in March but since then most people have complied with social distancing, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Baker’s mask order applies to people over the age of 2 who do not have a medical condition that exempts them. Violators risk a $300 fine.
Health officials are the primary enforcement authority and they rely on the assistance of police.
Area police officials say they are not out looking for people not wearing masks and education, not citations, is the primary response.
Reilly said police have masks to give people who don’t have them when they have to respond to a complaint or call.
McGrath said his officers will exercise the “soft approach” when they are called to enforce the order. However, he said most people now wear masks.
“You are always going to have that outlier who takes issue with it,” he said.
In Plainville, police were called Wednesday afternoon to Walgreen’s for a confrontation about masks, but the parties had separated by the time police arrived.
