All 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle area were in the coronavirus red zone this week for the fourth consecutive week.
The red zone indicates the highest infection rates among the state’s four color-coded categories.
It was the 10th consecutive week Attleboro was in the red and the 15th out of the last 17.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is the numbers are trending down.
The total number of new cases fell from 889 last week to 722 this week, a decline of 18 percent.
In addition, the average incidence rate went from 62.5 to 56.2 and the average positive test percentage declined from 9.18 percent to 7.59 percent.
Statewide, the incidence rate is 75.5 and the positive test percentage is 6.85 percent.
The incidence rate equals the daily average of new cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 people.
Eight of the 10 area communities reduced their incidence rates and all of them cut their positive test percentages.
Plainville and Wrentham recorded slight increases in their incidence rates.
The declining numbers appear to reflect a statewide trend over the last two weeks.
The state recorded a record of 39,946 confirmed new cases for the week ending Jan. 9 for a daily average of 5,706 cases a day.
For the week ending Jan. 16 the weekly number was 36,095 for a daily average of 5,156.
The total number of cases this week after five days is 18,882 for a daily average of 3,776 per day, which is a drop of 34 percent from two weeks ago.
Total number of confirmed cases statewide as of Thursday was 462,910 and the total number of confirmed deaths was 13,622.
Numbers for The Sun Chronicle area were 10,741 and 213, respectively.
