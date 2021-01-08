All 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area are in the state’s coronavirus red zone for the second consecutive week, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The red zone is the zone with the highest rate of infection among the state’s four color-coded categories.
In addition, the area’s incidence rate and the percentage of positive tests for the virus both increased.
For the week ending Dec. 31 the incidence rate was an average of 48.38 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
For the week ending Jan. 7 the incidence rate was 51.46.
Meanwhile, the percentage of positive tests went from 7.78 to 8.87.
The number of new cases jumped another 800 for the week, that’s up from 764 new cases last week.
That number put the 10 towns over 9,000 cases with a total of 9,130.
Attleboro has been in the coronavirus red zone for eight consecutive weeks and 13 of the last 15, while seven towns in the area have been in the red zone for five consecutive weeks.
Those towns are Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
Foxboro and Wrentham have been in the red zone for two consecutive weeks.
The area has suffered at least 199 deaths from the highly contagious disease.
Most of them are among the elderly with the average age of death at 81, according to DPH.
Statewide the number of communities in the red zone increased to 219 as of Thursday, which is 62 percent of the 351 cities and towns in the state.
That’s a net increase 29 communities over last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the state has recorded 393,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,634 confirmed deaths. That’s a death rate of 3.21 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.