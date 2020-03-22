Quarantine, self-isolation, social distancing -- they're all a reality many, if not all, Americans face in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the state Department of Public Health, over 2,000 Massachusetts residents have been subjected to quarantine.
As that number continues to climb, local residents are sharing their own stories of how they’re staying busy within the confines of their homes -- from binge-watching shows on their favorite streaming services to taking up a new hobby to even doing some spring cleaning.
Attleboro native Mia Forrest, 21, decided to self-quarantine last week after studying abroad for nearly two months in Spain through a University of Massachusetts Amherst program. Nearly 12 hours after President Trump announced he was going to severely restrict travel from Europe, she was on a flight home to Boston.
“It is important for all study-abroad students, as well as all travelers, to take necessary precautions even if they are not feeling symptoms,” Forrest said. “For me, I am completely well, but because I’m in my twenties, I’m in that age group that is able to carry the virus and spread it without even knowing.
"By staying in quarantine for two weeks, I’m guaranteeing that I will not spread it to any susceptible populations.”
Now, nearly a week through quarantine, Forrest said she is starting to feel “angsty.” However, she occupies her time by cleaning, watching her favorite shows, cooking and finishing up her classes online.
“This entire experience has taught me how quickly the state of the world can change,” she said. “All we can hope now is that the measures that the president and local governments have put into place will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.”
Melissa Davis, 43, of North Attleboro said she and the rest of her family are going a “little stir crazy” after spending a week at home practicing “social distancing.”
With her job in the financial services industry allowing her to work from home and a 12-year-old daughter home every day due to her school being closed, she said they are doing all they can to stay busy. That includes school work, playing board games, watching Marvel superhero movies, among other pursuits.
“I think it is the responsibility of humans to do what we can to minimize the spread of the virus and protect the population most at risk,” she said.
Over the last week, Davis said she and her family have enjoyed being together, especially at the dinner table every night to talk.
“We're doing our best to remain calm so that someday when my daughter looks back on this, she will have good memories of family fun.”
Seekonk resident Lisa Taylor decided to self-quarantine because she believes “it’s realistically the right thing to do as suggested by the government.” And even though the 47-year-old does not have any symptoms of the virus, she wants to be cautious moving forward.
Earlier in the week, the local endodontic office where she works shut down, so she will now only have to work if there is an emergency. Since the closing, she has spent much of her time tidying up and organizing spaces throughout her home.
“It's a nice opportunity to step back and appreciate those that surround you,” she said. “Time and health are precious.”
