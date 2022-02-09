State officials announced Wednesday that the school mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28, and the reaction was mostly positive from area residents and school administrators.
Out of 31 responses posted on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, 26 were in favor and five were against.
“Long overdue,” Jenn Ferri posted. “Shame on the government and DESE for taking this long to do the right thing.”
“Totally comfortable, long overdue!!” Andrea Maria said. “Now parents can make decisions on what is best for their own child, the way it should have always been!”
And this came from Sherry Lyn: “I am so happy for my kids. It’s been far too long. It should be a personal choice not a force.”
Kristen Nicholson said it’s time for the mandate to end, but she wants to make sure those that disagree are not harassed in any way.
“... people need to feel comfortable with wearing a mask if they choose, without others giving them a hard time. It’s high time people start treating others with respect and compassion.”
Not everyone agreed with the decision to rescind the mandate.
“Totally think ... they shouldn’t (lift the mandate) unless everyone is vaxxed,” Shelby Ray Perry-Harraden said.
“My 15 yr old & their friends will not be happy,” said another parent, who did not identify herself. “They feel protected with their masks on, especially since we are still in ‘Flu’ season.”
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced the lifting of the mask requirement for K-12 schools.
The decision was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and other medical experts, according to a DESE press release.
“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the DESE press release. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”
Local officials still have the power to impose a mask mandate if they wish and Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said his department will consult with its own medical professionals and the health department before bringing a recommendation to the school committee.
“I look forward to the moment when we can safely allow students who are ready to remove their masks in our schools,” Sawyer said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The governor’s announcement that the state requirement ends effective February 28 is an important step towards this goal.
“In the meantime, the administration will consult with our internal health professionals and the city’s Health Department to inform a recommendation to the school committee, which still has the authority to create its own extension, if it deems it necessary to do so.”
Steve Withers Jr., chairman of the Attleboro School Committee, said he could speak only for himself, but is pleased with the state’s decision and expects the matter to be raised at the next school committee meeting.
Withers is hoping the committee follows the lead of the state.
“Speaking only for myself, I personally think the state’s announcement is excellent news and an important step in beginning to allow our children to return to some level of normalcy of which they have been deprived since March, 2020,” he said in an email.
“It is an important step forward and, in my opinion, and acknowledgement of many of the lessons we have learned about the impacts onerous restrictions have placed on students over the past two years,” Withers said.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar said he was “elated” by the state’s decision.
At the beginning of the school year, Azar recommended that masks be optional and the school committee agreed, but then the state stepped in and made them mandatory.
“Now, with this new guidance, staff and students that wish to continue to wear a mask after February 28th will have that option,” he said.
Azar noted, however, that masks will still be required on buses due to federal requirements.
North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci said he was “very happy” about the state’s decision.
“Our students, faculty, and staff have endured almost two years of Covid-related challenges, and every step towards ‘normalcy’ is appreciated,” he said in an email.
Seekonk School Superintendent Rich Drolet said he anticipates the school committee will lift the mandate.
“I expect the school committee to meet prior to the 28th to rescind their Face Coverings policy,” Drolet said in an email. “Therefore, Seekonk Public Schools will not require students to wear masks after February 28th.”
But those who want to keep wearing them will be free to do so.
“Some kids and staff will want to keep masks on indoors and we of course will maintain a culture of support for everyone as we go through this transition,” he said.
Kim Sluter, Seekonk’s school committee chair, said she also expects the mask mandate will be removed.
As far local Catholic schools — including Attleboro’s St. John the Evangelist, St.Mary/Sacred Heart in North Attleboro and St. Mary’s in Mansfield — the following comment was received in an email from Sandi M. Duxbury, vice president of marketing and enrollment for the Catholic School Alliance.
“The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office is reviewing the recently announced relaxing of the mask mandate and anticipates communicating updates within the next few days,” she said.