ATTLEBORO — It’s nothing short of a paradigm shift in daily life.
People are staying home to stay away from the bug, the dreaded coronavirus which is making more and more people sick and killing some.
Attleboro had 120 cases as of Tuesday along with five deaths.
The virus has killed jobs and school.
Kids will be out until at least May 4 and maybe longer.
Some people are working from home while watching their kids.
And some stay-at-home parents now have stay-at-home kids added to their busy home-making schedules.
Helping kids keep up with school work is now the responsibility of parents regardless of where they work.
There are no outside after-school activities and no activities at all.
It’s all at home.
Life on the outside has all but evaporated, while life on the inside home -- has intensified.
Weekends are wide open.
There’s free time, lots of it.
It’s all different and people are adapting as they go along.
Some people paint rocks. Some do chalk art on their driveways.
Some people drive around singing songs. Some dance or do yoga.
If it all wasn’t so scary it might be nice, and truth be told, some of it is nice.
Parents and kids have a chance to do things they maybe never would have done before.
Adults are taking time to enjoy nature and talking on the phone with friends instead of dashing off a quick text.
Here’s some of what Sun Chronicle readers who responded to a Facebook post are doing:
“Me and my 13-year-old daughter have been doing paint days on our patio,” Shannon Kelly of North Attleboro said. “We paint canvases!”
But that’s not all. They grill and make home-made slushees. They put on movie nights for which huge bowls of popcorn are made.
There are games of bingo.
And they go for joy rides or maybe that should be joyful rides.
“(We) go for rides roll the windows down and sing our hearts out,” Kelly said.
Cathy Fuller said she’s enjoying Hallmark movies and watching the birds as they emerge in the spring weather.
She’s enjoying crafts, cooking and a “fun loving time with hubby.”
Personal contacts have improved despite the need to stay apart.
“Social distancing” may be bringing some people closer together.
“(I have) talks on Facebook with friends and family,” she said. “(And) a lot of voice chats instead of texting, (it’s) sorta nice to hear voices on the other end instead of texting.”
Kathi Gariepy is focused on her gardening and the larger ebb and flow of life.
Being able to slow down and enjoy spring with her husband is a positive thing for her.
“Seeds have been started…” she said. “Enjoy what is going on in the yard, bulbs poking through the earth, buds on trees swelling and blooming and the sounds of the birds from robins and chickadees’ spring songs to the call of the woodcock in the evenings.”
Even while human lives are being attacked, life in the natural world is unstoppable and positive, Gariepy said.
“(We’re) taking comfort in the rhythms of nature and the coming of spring and enjoying it together,” she said.
Jessica Lee of Foxboro is also looking ahead with her young daughter who’s learning to spell.
“My daughter is three so we’ve been spending extra time on learning new words to write, and reading,” she said. “She learned to spell three new words this week alone!”
And for fun there have been scavenger hunts, karaoke, a dance party in the living room, yoga, meditation, arts and crafts.
“We have been cooking and baking a lot, and soon we’re starting a flower and vegetable garden,” Lee said.
Some people paint on canvas or paper.
Vicki Casavant Weber and her daughter paint rocks.
“My daughter and I have been painting rock(s) to place along a walking path behind our house to give others something fun and uplifting to find and, or take,” she said.
Kris Crosman of North Attleboro uses her driveway as a canvas and chalk for paint to say “hi” to neighbors and “thanks” to first responders.
Ashley Niland of Attleboro likes the fact that she can “slow down a little bit.”
She’s enjoying “nature walks, playing outside, home schooling and lots of Face Times with family.”
Tiffany Carlson, a stay-at-home mom, a former Norton resident and Sun Chronicle employee, said movies have been a big part of her family’s life and it’s brought them closer.
“My boys watched every Star Wars movie we had or could find one night at a time,” she said. “It was nice to see them bonding over a movie night.”
Joyce Hayman-Devolve, a retired registered nurse from Sturdy Memorial Hospital and a Community VNA hospice volunteer is busy with yard work, a garden and getting the family motor home ready for summer ime fun, if the world can kill off coronavirus.
“Nice to look forward to, hoping it happens,” she said.
And for some, there are quiet joys.
“Never underestimate the joy of jigsaw puzzles,” Alexandra Colacito of North Attleboro said.
And Lisa Duphily, who describes her location as “based in Attleboro” will be angling for peace and quiet on the water.
“Heading out fishing with the dog right now!” she said.
Meanwhile Kevin Mocker of Attleboro will be staying in for awhile and doing some technical work.
“(I’m) converting my old photo negatives to cassette to 8-track to Betamax to VHS to laser disc to CD to DVD to Mp3, so I can upload them to YouTube and share them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn,” he said.
That should keep him busy.
