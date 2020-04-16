Government relief checks have begun arriving in local bank accounts and the reactions from an array of likely recipients have ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous to the just plain wrong.
The Treasury Department began issuing the one-time payments as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with adults receiving up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help them pay the rent or cover other bills. The checks will be directly deposited into accounts or mailed to households in the coming weeks, depending on how people filed their tax returns.
A number of people answering a query on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page asking how they planned to spend their checks seemed grateful for what they obviously saw as desperately needed help in troubled times.
One woman, who identified herself as a bartender at a Foxboro restaurant, said that the money would “unfortunately...go to overdue bills and rent.”
Another, who said she was a single mom and medical assistant, said she will need it to find a new apartment for herself and her son after her landlord sold the building they were living in and required them to leave.
And several others said they would use the stimulus funds to support local businesses by buying gift cards or aiding charities.
But some of the respondents repeated misinformation or rumors about the funds. More than one said they were saving the money only because the government was going to want it back in some way. That’s not true, according to experts. The government will not demand it back, nor will it lower your tax refund this year or next. And you won’t owe taxes on your payment as it is not considered income.
Some of the replies on Facebook were no nonsense and curt. Like this one: “idk why the media has to warn people to spend it wisely ... It’s the same as tax season every year ... If u spend it on something stupid don’t expect people to feel sorry for u if u don’t pay your rent, electric bill,water bill, etc.”
Others were a little more lighthearted: “Definitely spending it on everything I can made in China. They need our help after all this.”
Or this from an Attleboro resident who said he was an insurance agent: “I’m throwing a huge bash with mine next weekend. Who’s coming?”
A memo obtained last week by the Associated Press from the House Ways and Means Committee said the IRS would make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely this week. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
Then, starting the week of May 4, the memo said, the IRS would begin issuing paper checks to individuals. It said the paper checks would be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which means it could take up to 20 weeks to get all the checks out.
Anyone who earns up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment, $2,400, if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
The payment amount steadily declines for those who make more. Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are ineligible. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.
President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the stimulus checks. It marks the first time a president’s name has appeared on any IRS payments, whether refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises.
With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7 percent, with April expected to be far worse.
