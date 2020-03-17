The luck of the Irish ran out, temporarily at least, on Tuesday.
It was St. Patrick’s Day and local restaurants like Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill in downtown Attleboro and The Chieftain and Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville are usually packed with patrons savoring traditional corned beef and cabbage meals.
But with all restaurants closed to dine-in customers thanks to bans imposed by the state over coronavirus fears, the eateries were forced to stay empty and improvise as best they could.
“Typically it’s our best day of the year,” a dejected John Morin said as he sat at his empty counter in his cool and darkened restaurant at lunch hour. “Every single seat would most likely be filled.”
But there was no waitstaff hustling from kitchen to tables and back again.
There was no clatter of dishes, laughter or the delicious smell of traditional St. Patrick’s Day cuisine wafting out of the kitchen.
No hubbub. No music. No nothing.
Morin tried to make the best of it by offering takeout meals. He had parking spaces reserved outside for those picking up phoned-in orders, but the day was a disappointment.
Morin said he cut back on his corned beef supply because he knew March 17 would not be green in any sense of the word.
Now he has to persevere.
“We’ll get through it,” he said. “We’ve got to make the best of it.”
John Ribeiro, owner of Fitzy’s Pub on Man Mar Drive in Plainville, was in a similar situation.
He stocked up on corned beef and cabbage and, like Morin, was selling it to go.
Ribeiro seemed pleased to a point.
“It’s going pretty good, but I don’t think we’ll get rid of it all,” he said while handling the noontime takeout orders with a skeleton crew.
Closing the restaurants to dine-in patrons, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, is nothing short of a disaster, but he said the public’s health is more important.
“It’s a big blow to all restaurants in the area, but life is more important,” he said. “We’re trying to be upbeat. We’ll get through it.”
He noted another big loss.
“And we lose Tom Brady on the same day,” he said referring to the New England Patriots’ star quarterback who ended all speculation about his plans for next year by announcing he’s leaving the team after 20 years.
Meanwhile, owners of the Chieftain Pub on Washington Street in Plainville were doing their best to fill the demand for corned beef and cabbage by delivering meals to drive-in customers in the parking lot.
One of the owners, Lynn Casey, said the town was showing up to support the eatery in its time of need.
“The community’s really rallying around us and supporting us,” Casey said.
Casey, who runs the landmark restaurant with her sister Olivia Carver, estimated they put out 80 to 100 meals to go by the middle of the day, which equaled about half of all meals prepared.
Like Morin’s and Fitzy’s though, something was lacking without the lighthearted, fun-filled, crowded dining rooms on the day everyone puts on their Irish. Still, they were trying to stay upbeat.
“We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Casey said.
