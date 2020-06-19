It’s been three long months since diners could go inside a restaurant, sit down and enjoy a meal. But come Monday that will be over.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that inside dining will be allowed again as fears of spreading the deadly coronavirus recede.
The numbers of patients hospitalized, the number of new cases and the numbers of deaths have been falling steadily for weeks, so he decided it’s time.
Baker said a key factor is the falling rate of positive tests, which has plummeted to 2.3 percent from 13 percent since early May.
Needless to say, local eateries are happy with the news.
Mike Joubert, a manager at Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro, said he thought indoor dining might not be allowed until Phase III of the governor’s reopening plan. But he’s thrilled that the restaurant, a fixture on the city’s landscape for more than 100 years, can ramp up for more business.
“We’re excited about it,” he said Friday afternoon after the governor announced the news.
Actually, Morin’s never completely closed.
It offered takeout service for weeks and then opened up outside dining two weeks ago when the governor approved that.
But on St. Patrick’s Day, the busiest day of he year for the hometown institution, it was empty and eerily still.
There were meals to go but it was far, far from business as usual.
Joubert said when the diner reopens it will be a joyous reunion of numerous regular customers and staff.
“This is great,” he said. “People want to be able to come back.”
He said tented outside service will continue for awhile.
Under the new rules there won’t be a capacity limit, but individual parties will be limited to six.
Tables must be 6 feet apart and seating at a bar will not be allowed.
Tables can be closer if separated by a non-porous partition at least 6 feet high.
The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and its full impact has yet to reveal itself, according to a restaurant group.
As Baker gave the nod to restaurants to reopen, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association warned that the pandemic could eventually cause the closure of as many as 3,600 eateries.
Like Joubert, Olivia Carver, who co-owns The Chieftain Pub and Restaurant in Plainville with her sister Lynn Casey, couldn’t be happier about being able to resume indoor dining.
“We are ecstatic to hear that news,” she said. “It’s a big relief.”
The restaurant has had a truncated schedule of Thursday through Sunday for takeout and outside dining. It’s helped it survive, but that’s not enough, so she’s looking forward to getting customers back inside.
“Hopefully that will get us back into business and back to some sense of normalcy,” Carver said.
She added that the shutdown caused by the pandemic has been the “biggest obstacle” The Chieftain has had to overcome in its 25 years.
And it’s not over.
“It’s still touch and go,” she said, noting the support of her many regulars has been key to keeping the popular eatery afloat. “The community has come out for us.”
Carver said she’s not sure when she will open the inside, but it should be sometime soon.
A manager at Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, who identified herself only as Lisa, echoed Carver’s joy.
“It is really, really good,” she said, noting that she doesn’t know if the pub will open for inside dining on Monday. But like The Chieftain, it’s expected to be soon.
Over in Norton, Home Plate on Route 123 has been anticipating inside dining would be allowed soon and started planning for it over the past few weeks, assistant manager Terre O’Connor said.
“We have tables spaced 6 feet apart and every other booth was removed, but we won’t be doing bar service right now,” she said.
She explains all diners need to call ahead to secure a time slot and wait at their car when they arrive. Staff will send a text when their table is ready.
“We don’t want any crowding up front so we have to do it that way,” O’Connor said.
She added that Home Plate has been organizing the staff to return when inside dining is allowed and will be bringing back “as many as possible.”
O’Connor said the restaurant’s patrons have stayed loyal through the shutdown.
“We did a tremendous amount of takeout,” she said. “That kept us afloat.”
Home Plate plans to open for both inside and patio dining at 3 p.m. Monday.
At Patriot Place in Foxboro, Tom Perruna, general manager of Tavolino, said the Italian restaurant was hoping the reopening “would be happening by now,” but added “we wished we would have been given a bit more advance notice.”
The restaurant won’t open to inside diners until Wednesday as it is still preparing the dining room for the new guidelines, he said.
Tavolino has had much success with the recent launch of its outside patio dining and has expanded in that direction, Perruna said.
“We’ve added an additional patio space which we will keep going into the fall,” he said.
The restaurant has been focusing on bringing staff back, as some have been reluctant while their unemployment benefits continue.
He added that Tavolino will be opening a second restaurant at Patriot Place, Citizen Crust, at some point over the next several weeks.
In North Attleboro, Mackie’s Restaurant, a downtown mainstay for breakfast and lunch, is ready to reopen for inside dining, but manager/co-owner Danielle Mackie said, “We were very thrown off because they gave us no warning.”
She said the restaurant, which is always closed on Monday, will be ready to open its doors for indoor dining starting Tuesday.
“We’ll be ready and we have planned how to arrange it and have had to block off a few tables, but we’re ready,” she said.
In addition to reopening the dining room starting at 6 a.m. for breakfast, they have decided to expand their dinner offering to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings.
“The staff is ready,” Mackie said. “They’re all coming back.”
She added Mackie’s will not require advance calling to come in and get a table.
The owners of Los Antojitos restaurant in downtown North Attleboro said they were relieved by Baker’s announcement but, like others, were taken by surprise.
“Wow, that’s good news,” said Heydi Romero of the popular Mexican/Latin establishment, which she added has stayed busy with takeout during the shutdown.
“We will use our 8-10 tables and are arranging for that,” Romero said.
She said her staff will need into later next week to have the inside dining operation ready.
