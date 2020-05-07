Mother’s Day at Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grille is usually marked by a line stretching along the sidewalk of the downtown Attleboro restaurant. Inside tables buzz with brunch reservations that fill the main diner and its expanded patio, restaurant and function room.
But there will be no lines this year. There will be no reservations or drinks shared over brunch. The restaurant will be empty save a few workers who try to fill takeout and delivery orders as patrons enjoy Mother’s Day — a holiday known for taking mom out to eat — from the comfort of their own homes.
“It’s not going to be your typical Mother’s Day,” co-owner John Morin said last week.
The holiday, which Morin said is among the restaurant’s top five days of the year in sales, will mark yet another blow to restaurants statewide already reeling from the extended shutdown of nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many have had to make difficult decisions, changing menus and reducing staff to make ends meet.
“Over the last six weeks we’ve had to reinvent parts of the business,” Morin said. “We’ve been open 109 years and we never did delivery. We knew we had to add it to survive, so we added drivers and started partnering with DoorDash.”
The restaurant also found itself trying to adjust to customers’ needs — starting only with a limited dinner menu and trying to offer creative packages, including assorted four-packs of local beers to help out local breweries.
Morin’s recently expanded again to an all-day menu and, like many other local restaurants, is monitoring state guidelines and making plans for “socially-distant” dining when it is able to reopen the eat-in areas.
“Based on where we were before, we’ll be okay,” Morin said. “But it’s not what we could be doing. It seems like every day is different.”
And Mother’s Day isn’t the only celebration the shutdown stalled.
Bruce Weeman, co-owner of the Mad Moose Saloon in downtown North Attleboro, said he and his wife Ceil, were looking forward to celebrating the second anniversary of their business on April 11 before the lockdown hit the state.
Instead, the doors were locked on that day, the lights off and there were no customers to feed.
“Maybe in the future we’ll do some sort of celebration instead,” Weeman said.
When the shutdown order came in late March, the Weemans decided to temporarily close their restaurant to ensure the safety of their staff and customers. But, after seeing other local restaurants open for takeout and doing well, they reopened on April 17 for takeout only.
“We thought things might start up again fairly soon and it might ease us back into opening,” Weeman said. “We decided to try it. It’s going pretty good.”
But it’s a stark difference from where they were a year ago.
They’re operating with a reduced staff — about a quarter of their normal employees — and so far sales have only been about a third of what they normally are, Weeman said. The brief hiatus, however, has allowed the owners to catch up on some maintenance, deep cleaning and refinishing of their dining tables.
“It’s definitely a disadvantage,” he said. “We’re making enough to pay payroll and for supplies, but we usually make a lot of our money from alcohol and beverages.”
Mother’s Day will be another quiet celebration.
“It’s a big disappointment,” Weeman said. “We like having people in here and actually enjoying the day with them. It’s a good day.”
Kim Canova is looking forward to the day she can seat restaurant patrons on the patio again.
The co-owner of Colonel Blackinton Inn in Attleboro missed her usual Easter brunch crowd — though many families supported the business with takeout that day — and she’ll miss Mother’s Day, too.
But now that the weather is turning warmer, Canova said she will most miss the nights she can open up the outdoor patio with live entertainment.
“I hope we can resume normal soon,” she said.
While the inn is known for regularly hosting family functions — graduations weddings, baby and bridal showers — all of those have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks, and likely for weeks to come, Canova said.
When Taylor Swift canceled her summer tour stop to Gillette Stadium last month, Canova was met with a flurry of cancellations for guest rooms booked at The Blackinton, which doubles as a bed-and-breakfast.
As for the restaurant, she said “business stopped so suddenly.” Canova estimates the restaurant is operating at about 25 percent of normal sales.
In response, she’s implemented tight controls on ordering and is monitoring food waste. Most of her staff work six days a week trying to keep things afloat. And the federal Paycheck Protection Program offered a safety net for business costs.
Canova said when the pandemic started worsening, she quickly started planning, using experience at the family’s other restaurant, Mac & Walt’s in Norton, as a guide for how to run takeout meals at a family-friendly price point. Now they offer a regular curbside menu with daily specials, and for Mother’s Day will provide a catering option of prepared meals.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to be okay after this,” she said. “It’s not as busy as our normal volume, but it’s really nice to see the community supporting us.”
Mike Nuttall said he faced a similar dilemma when trying to decide how to manage his own atypical restaurant business — the ice cream sales that drive Bliss Restaurant.
Ice cream is usually an experience and not necessarily a to-go one.
“We sell front counter ice cream,” the manager said. “Our business has taken a big hit. At this point, we’re just trying to survive.”
Bliss is offering takeout ice cream and meals and has tried to get creative with sales of their half-gallon retail offerings, adding sundae-to-go packs to the menu and offering delivery through DoorDash.
Still, many customers come straight to the shop themselves.
“We do have a lot of people who just want to get out of the house,” Nuttall said. “Especially on Sunday. The weather was beautiful and people wanted to get out.”
With the first bout of warm weather last weekend came their biggest test on how to handle in-person ice cream orders — and just in time for Mother’s Day, which Nuttall said is one of their busier days of the year.
They’re limiting access inside the shop to five customers at once, but have installed a flavor board outside so customers can decide what they want before they get indoors. After customers order and pay, they’ll be asked to wait outside where their order will be delivered to them. That will keep lines moving, Nuttall said. They’re also accepting call-ahead orders.
“Everyone has been really understanding,” he said. “We haven’t hit our peak weather yet, and that will have its own challenges. We’re just trying to keep everything safe and healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.