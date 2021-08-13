It hasn’t been an easy time for retailers over the last year.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept people home, and worse, it has badly affected the supply chain.
People stayed home for different reasons. Some out of fear of the virus.
And others because they lost jobs and could not afford to buy what they needed or wanted.
When people aren’t buying, inventory piles up and production slows down and in some cases may even stop.
An article by Susan Helper and Evan Soltas published by The White House on June 17 put it this way.
“When the pandemic hit, businesses were stuck with billions of dollars in unsold goods, causing inventory-to-sales ratios to surge briefly before businesses liquidated these inventories. But, as the economy recovered and demand increased, businesses have not yet been able to bring inventories fully back to pre-pandemic levels, causing inventory-to-sales ratios to fall.”
Long story short, many times retailers can’t meet the renewed demand of customers as the pandemic loosens its grip and people go back to work.
Helper and Soltas said they believe the shortages, while serious, are temporary.
“These shortages and supply-chain disruptions are significant and widespread — but are likely to be transitory,” they said.
And now Massachusetts is having its annual “sales tax free weekend.”
People shopping for big ticket items like appliances or furniture can save 6.25 percent on the purchase.
The bigger the cost the more the savings, so some buyers eagerly anticipate this weekend every year.
Not all products — automobiles, for example — are eligible.
But for those that are, the question is, will they be available?
Retailers appear optimistic.
A man identifying himself only as “Mike” at Lambco TV and Appliance in Attleboro said he’s expecting big days.
“Typically we do about a month’s worth of business on a tax-free weekend,” he said Friday morning in a telephone interview. “We’re looking forward to it.”
He acknowledged getting stock to sell has been a problem, but he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
Getting products has been an issue “straight through since COVID” he said.
However, the store is getting “more and more deliveries every day.”
“It should turn around and be good for us,” he said.
Cliff Leonard, owner of Countertops Express in North Attleboro, said he is expecting a bump in business this weekend.
He started his business in 2017 and with the pandemic interruptions he’s not sure how much the increase will be.
But he’s definitely expecting more sales.
“People are going to come out and try to save the tax money,” he said. “I know some people are holding out for this.”
Leonard said he’s had no problems getting what he sells.
“There is no supply problem as far as I can see with countertops and sinks,” he said of his main products.
There is a problem with appliances and cabinets, which he does not sell.
When those items get held up for a customer’s project, his sales get held up.
“When they have to wait so do I,” he said.
He’s looked forward to the tax-free weekend and said things may be getting better.
“Perhaps a little bit,” Leonard said. “The logjam may be breaking.”
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture in North Attleboro is expecting a good turnout over the weekend.
Asstistant Manager James Christy said last year was “decent” despite the pandemic and job losses.
This year the popular furniture store is hoping it’s “just as good, if not better.”
He said furniture stores in general have had issues with supply, but he’s optimistic.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “From where it to was to where it is now, it is better.”
Christy said in most cases customers will be able to get delivery of their purchases.
“There are always exceptions, but in general yes,” he said.
For more information about the tax-free weekend go to https://www.mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday.
