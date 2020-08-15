The news that salons could reopen in Massachusetts brought a mix of emotions at the Strand Salon and Spa in Mansfield.
There was both excitement about getting back to business and nervousness over what business would be like under the new safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Owner Alexandria Gosetti posted on the salon’s Facebook page that there have been no COVID cases since reopening 10 weeks ago. The salon has 13 staff members who have provided nearly 1,700 services.
“We are doing all the necessary precautions required of us,” she said. “We take our time to properly clean and sanitize our stations and tools.
“If we all are cleaning and doing everything right, then the salon is a safe environment for people to come into.”
Strand Salon has one client in the salon per service provider. Clients wait in their car and are called to come in. All of their stations are 6 feet apart with dividers in between. Employees wear masks and protective gear and change uniforms and gloves with every client.
The staff at LaCave Suzanne Salon in Attleboro spent six weeks painting and cleaning and made sure they ordered the personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers, disinfectant, etc.) the state required.
Stylist Kimberly Olson saw other salons posting their updates on Facebook and decided to post one for LaCave. She says it’s had no COVID cases.
LaCave’s 12 stylists have served nearly 1,700 clients.
“I thought it was a good thing to post, “ Olson said. “It shows that things are going well as long as we’re doing the required protocols and it settled a lot of people’s worries.
“We are being diligent on cleaning and sanitation; wearing masks, gloves and doing all the things the state set forward for us. Hopefully, that’s why we are not having any issues.”
Attleboro Health Agent Alan Perry said if a specific complaint is made about a salon his office will investigate, but so far there have been none.
The Willow Salon and Day Spa in Millis has been back in business for eight weeks with 12 stylists handling over 1,200 appointments. Like Strand and LaCave, it reports no COVID cases.
Owner Kathleen Orszulak had Plexiglass barriers made, ordered plenty of cleaning supplies and set up a cleaning crew. All of her stylists and technicians are trained in how to sterilize between clients.
“We want to let people know we’re trying to do everything by the state and we’re sticking to it,” Orszulak said. “We are going by the guidelines. We wear goggles, glasses and always have our masks on. We wear robes over our clothes that we change into between each client. We’ve really stayed with exactly what they’ve asked us to do.”
Initially, Orszulak admits it was an adjustment wearing gloves and masks, but the more she and her staff do it, the easier it becomes.
“Most of our clients have written very positive things how they felt safe coming in,” she said. “We just want everyone to feel comfortable as we’re following these guidelines.”
