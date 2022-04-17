Coronavirus cases continued to creep up in area schools among both students and staff, but the local percentages remained below statewide percentages for the week ending April 14.
In the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, there were 121 new cases out of the 30,009 students, which equals 0.40% of the total population, or less than 1/2 of one percent.
The number of cases increased by 31 over the 90 recorded in the week ending April 7, which was a jump of 34.44%.
The districts cover Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, the percentage was a bit higher at 0.43%, or slightly over four-tenths of one percent.
That percentage represents 4,000 students out of the 911,520 statewide student population.
That’s an increase of 1,218 cases over the 2,782 recorded in the week ending April 7, which is a jump of 43.78%.
The percentage of staff members out with the virus in the 14 districts was 0.91%, or a little over nine-tenths of one percent.
That percentage means that 37 staff members out of the total population of 4,065 were out with the virus in the week ending April 14.
In the week ending April 7, there were 26 staff members out with the virus.
The 11 additional this week was an increase of 42.30%.
Statewide, there were 1,363 staff members out with the virus, which is 0.97% of the 136,349 staff population.
The increase was 379 case,s or 38.51%, above the 984 cases recorded in the week ending April 7.
The Attleboro district, which is also the biggest district of the 14 tracked by The Sun Chronicle, reported the most student cases with 25 out of 5,866 students, which is 0.42%, or a little over four-tenths of one percent of the student population.
North Attleboro had the second greatest number of cases among students with 23 out of the district’s 3,969 students, which is a percentage of 0.60%, or six-tenths of one percent of the district’s student population.
North Attleboro had the most cases among staff members with 17.
The 17 cases among its 527 staff members equals a percentage of 3.22%.
The next highest number of staff member cases occurred in Mansfield with six, or 1.18%, of that district’s 508 staff members.
The Norton and the King Philip districts reported zero cases among students and staff.