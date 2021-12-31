Before returning to the classroom on Monday, teachers and staff at Massachusetts schools will hopefully have the opportunity to test themselves for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it was sending 200,000 at-home, rapid antigen tests to school districts for all teachers and staff to utilize following the holidays.
But one area school administrator said Friday there had been shipment delays.
“Nobody currently has access to the tests; every district is currently in the same situation,” Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “We were informed on Thursday afternoon that the vendor could not get the supplies to DESE and then from DESE to the three distribution sites for us to pick up (in the amount of time they had originally planned to).”
Baeta said they were awaiting word Friday about “a potential pickup on Saturday or Sunday” from one of the DESE distribution centers.
His district had originally arranged for teachers and staff to pick up their at-home test kits on Sunday at Norton High School between 9 a.m. and noon via a drive-by system.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Foxboro officials could not be reached for comment by presstime Friday.
In a statement, DESE said every school district will receive enough tests to distribute two to all school staff.
“DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said. “Staff should notify school officials in their district if they test positive. The second test can be used later at an individual’s discretion. Staff are not required to test before returning to work.”
Norton will also be taking other, additional measures to ensure a safe and smooth transition back to the classroom.
To alleviate any absences caused by positive tests among teachers, Baeta plans to temporarily increase staffing in his schools.
“We’re more than likely going to request all of our substitutes report to work on Monday, and we’ll have people readily available,” Baeta explained.
To keep classrooms clean and well-ventilated, Baeta said that he has asked his staff to consider opening windows for fresh air and to stress the importance of hand-washing and hand-sanitizing, especially to younger students.
Baeta also said that there are 16,000 available KN-95 masks for his staff district-wide as well, and he has asked staff to consider wearing them, though they do not have to.
“I think the biggest thing that parents have to do for their children — and what I do for my own child — is assure them that schools continue to be a safe place,” Baeta said. “And, also check them for symptoms in the morning. If your child has a fever or any of the other symptoms, keep them home; it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
