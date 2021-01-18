Finding enough substitute teachers has been a longstanding problem for school districts across the country.
Add in a pandemic and the situation grows much worse.
Many districts have bumped up substitute pay over the years and some in The Sun Chronicle area have done so again this school year, with mixed results. Pay for a day of substitute teaching runs around $100 in many districts.
There have even been school systems, including Mansfield, that this school year have resorted to recruiting college students as subs.
But with the coronavirus still surging, bringing “outsiders” into the schools is a tough decision, and the virus is giving substitute teacher prospects second thoughts as well.
“We have made several efforts to find more substitutes, without much success,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said, adding pay is determined by school policy.
Sawyer said city schools struggle to find enough substitute teachers in a typical year, never mind one plagued by coronavirus.
“There are only so many people who can be out of the building before we can’t cover all of those absences,” he said.
That’s what happened in early December at Brennan Middle School, which was forced to shut down in-school classes and go with full learning from home for a couple of days.
The reason was the school didn’t have enough regular and substitute teachers. Several teachers were quarantined because of close contact with people who had the virus and other staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We don’t have as many subs as we normally do,” Sawyer said at the time.
Even after Brennan returned to a mix of in-school and at-home learning, four homerooms in the school remained in remote mode while a cluster of coronavirus cases was investigated.
The two-day school closure came during a surge in cases city and statewide.
“Our plan is to continue to piece together the staffing at each school, one day at a time,” Sawyer said last week. “As I explained to the School Committee....it is still possible we will need to close classrooms, grades, or even schools due to staffing concerns. I am hopeful based on the data we have today that we can avoid this outcome.”
At the recommendation of school officials and unanimous vote of the school board, the city’s public schools will return to the hybrid education model starting Tuesday after two weeks of post-holiday remote learning.
Sawyer said one key reason for the decision is the number of cases in recent weeks in the city has been relatively stable and close to the number of cases that were occurring just prior to the decision to go remote.
The hybrid mode allows students to be in school for two days a week and to learn remotely for three days. All students learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Norton
In Norton, the school system “continues to post for substitute positions and increasing pay is problematic as you must have a funding source,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “Many if not most of us are already having budget issues.
“I think the conversation about having a significant amount of sub coverage also means that teaching and learning is not being done as with a highly qualified teacher. So, we then babysit.
“I’m not providing days of babysitting as I am responsible for teaching and learning. So, the choices really are, hybrid or full remote and allow for full remote teaching with a highly quality teacher or have a sub do sub lessons — not good enough if for a significant amount of time.”
Norton schools have been mostly hybrid, with one day of full, district-wide remote.
“We do not see any changes going forward at this time,” Baeta said.
Mansfield
Mansfield schools find themselves in a similar situation to Norton and other local school systems when it comes to subs.
“The challenge of hiring substitute teachers and also substitutes in many different areas including paraprofessionals, custodians and food service has been a difficult hurdle, and yet, all of these people are necessary for the efficient and effective operation of our district,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “Some individuals who have been substitutes for a few years have chosen to sit this year out and we look forward to welcoming them back post-pandemic.”
Subs often are retired school personnel who are at the age most susceptible to COVID.
To recruit substitutes, Mansfield has used several strategies.
“Principals have advertised heavily in school newsletters and through social media. We increased the pay for substitutes as an incentive to choose Mansfield,” Murphy said.
“The past few weeks we have benefited from the fact that college students are available to support our staffing needs,” she said. “Many of these students are going into the field of education and are enthusiastic and have welcomed the opportunity to gain experience, earn some money for college while supporting the school district with the skills they’ve recently acquired through their collegiate experiences.”
Mansfield schools remain in a hybrid model.
“Early in the fall, School Committee members, public health officials and I with my district level leaders identified parameters we need to examine for changes in the model that we are using; that is, for example, if the district needed to go to the fully remote model,” Murphy said.
Those factors are outlined on the schools website.
Seekonk, D-R
In Seekonk, earlier this school year the high school temporarily shifted to the remote learning.
The building was unable to effectively operate due to the high number of faculty and staff required to quarantine after being identified as close contacts of individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19.
And in Dighton-Rehoboth schools, full remote learning returned for part of this month due to a combination of staffing shortages, a rise in virus cases and intent to alleviate any post-holiday surge, Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
“We are optimistic that the projected surge will be mitigated by our decision and that we can return to hybrid learning on Thursday,” Azar said.
