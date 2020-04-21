Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday ordered that schools in Massachusetts will stay closed the rest of this academic year, an announcement local officials say wasn't unexpected but was still difficult to hear.
"I don’t think that this comes as a surprise to anyone, but it still takes me aback because it is such a difficult time for everyone and we all know that students are supposed to be in their physical classrooms -- not their remote ones," Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a statement on the district's website.
"We are planning end-of-year activities such as transitions from one school to the next and making decisions about how we can provide spring celebrations remotely," she added, saying the schools will continue educating students remotely.
Baker also announced the state’s day care centers will remain closed until the end of June.
He said there was no “authoritative guidance” on how to operate schools or get students to and from classes safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe students therefore cannot safely return to school and avoid the risk of transmitting this virus to others,” he said in a press conference.
In a letter to parents on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District website, superintendent Anthony Azar said that the schools' "professional staff is well positioned to continue the remote learning program already established. Therefore, phase two of our distance learning program will continue until further notice as will our Grab and Go meal plan."
Azar said the district would work with local boards of health on issues such as allowing students and teachers to collect items still in classrooms or lockers.
"We ask for patience and understanding and that the need for social distancing is critical." he said.
Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High School, the diocesan Catholic high school in Attleboro, tweeted just minutes after Baker's press conference announcement that Feehan "will continue to serve, educate, inspire and connect. Not easy, but moving forward positively is what we do."
Many of the area's school districts had similar messages, noting Baker's announcement posted on their websites, along with other instructions on how to deal with the disruptions caused by the pandemic, including information on meal pickups.
The King Philip Regional School District, which includes the towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, said in a press release that "the extended closure of schools is an unprecedented step in limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 and continuing the practice of social distancing as more positive cases and deaths are announced in the state each day.
"All athletic programs, events and after school activities will remain suspended and fields, playgrounds and play areas will remain closed until further notice."
Mark Logan, executive director at Foxboro Regional Charter School, said on the school website that, "I think I speak for most when I say we miss the daily interactions, the educational 'noise' emanating from the classrooms and hallways, and the academic, social, and emotional in-person structures and supports that provide for strong learning and growth.
"I also understand the impact having students home every day can have on work schedules and daily life."
However, he said, closing the schools is necessary to protect student and community health.
Logan also expressed the sentiments of several other administrators.
"This should be a time of joy, celebration, and connection with family, friends, teachers, and school staff," he said. "Walking the halls with an extra spring in your step, reminiscing of the past and wondering of the future, and hugging and high-fiving as you say your goodbyes have been taken from you. I get it. Please know our faculty and staff also feel this loss."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.