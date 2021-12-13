It looks like things are going back to normal in area schools and schools statewide except for the masks which have to be worn until at least Jan. 15.
It was at that time last year when a surge in cases among the general population began to wane after peaking at 39,946 in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021.
Coronavirus cases have been going up since the cold weather set in, but none of the school districts in the Sun Chronicle area are planning for another round of remote learning or even hybrid sessions.
In fact, they can’t.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has taken it off the table, Attleboro Superintendent of Schools David Sawyer said.
“Remote learning has been removed as an option by DESE,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “If our numbers (of coronavirus cases) become unmanageable, we are directed to call the state for support, but the underlying message is that we are expected to keep our schools running as usual through this current surge.”
That follows the latest guidance from DESE which was issued on Oct. 26.
“All districts are required this school year to provide in-person learning to all students,” the guidance said, noting there have been few disruptions because of the virus.
“In addition to masking, this progress has been possible thanks to school communities working together to participate in the state’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing program, combined with high vaccination rates among eligible populations.”
While masking must remain in place, school districts can shed it if certain percentages of students and staff are vaccinated.
“School officials will continue to be able to lift the mask requirement if they can demonstrate that at least 80 percent of all students and staff in a school building are vaccinated after submitting documentation to DESE,” the guidance said. “Lifting the mask mandate through the vaccination threshold is a local decision made by school and district leaders if they choose to take advantage it.”
North Attleboro’s school superintendent, John Antonucci, also said recently that remote classes “are not even an option.”
And remote learning for snow days is also out, he said.
Snow days will be a day off, just has they always have been.
Any future action with remote learning is up to DESE, other superintendents said.
Superintendent Joseph Baeta in Norton said districts can’t go remote without approval from DESE.
“Districts currently do not, without prior DESE approval, have the right to go to remote learning,” he said. “If an incident were to happen, it requires DESE approval. Also, there are no remote learning snow days for any of us.”
In the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, Superintendent Anthony Azar said his district is prepared if the state closes schools again as it did in the spring of 2020.
And as it did partially in the school year 2020-2021 when many districts opted for hybrid teaching in which students attended school two days a week and learned remotely three days a week.
Superintendent Paul Zinni of the King Philip Regional School District said remote learning for snow days is not allowed by DESE.
“Thus it is not something we are entertaining at this time,” he said.
In Mansfield, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said the district will follow state guidance on remote learning and other protocols.
“Should DESE update their guidance for remote learning/quarantine procedures we will revisit the topic accordingly,” she said.
Snow days will be as usual — a day off.
In Foxboro the answer is the same.
“Any snow days will indeed be snow days,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is not allowing remote learning to count as time on learning.”
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker has taken statewide mask mandates off the table as well, according to published reports.
The times are different and require a different response, he said, despite pleas from some for a mandate.
“There are no plans to bring back the statewide mask mandate,” Baker said recently. “Keep in mind that we’re in a very different place than we were in before.
“Five million people are fully vaccinated; a million and a half of those are boosted. Over six million people have at least one dose. And we continued to focus aggressively on those communities and those populations that are most vulnerable.”
He also stressed that vaccines protect against serious illness and death.
“If you look at the hospitalization rates of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in Massachusetts, if the unvaccinated got vaccinated it would drop our hospitalization rates by 50 percent,” Baker said.
