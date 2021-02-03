A group of area school superintendents and union leaders are calling on the state to put teachers back near the front of the line for coronoavirus vaccinations.
The Tri-County Superintendents’ Roundtable, a group of 41 administrators -- including four from communities covered by The Sun Chronicle -- was joined by 24 teachers union presidents in issuing a statement Monday. it urged Gov. Charlie Baker to make educators eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the earlier part of Phase Two of the vaccination distribution plan.
“The stress and anxiety placed on educators as they continue to put themselves in this position without the protection of an existing vaccination is unfair and is not in the best interests of advancing public education in the Commonwealth,” the letter stated.
Late last month, the state announced that it had restructured Phase Two of the distribution plan, which now prioritizes individuals age 75 and older as the first group to receive the vaccine.
Teachers had originally been part of the Phase Two early group but now are part of a third group to become eligible during that phase, which began this month and continues into March.
The change sparked resistance from educators. Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said at the time the union was alarmed to see educators moved down in priority.
"The governor can't have his cake and eat it too," Najimy said. "He's pushing educators sooner into schools, but pushing us further back in line. If he wants us in schools, we need the vaccination sooner rather than later."
In their letter, administrators cited the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize the health and well being of educators and the importance of bringing students back for in-person learning. The letter also noted the decisions of New York, Connecticut and Maine, which have put educators in the first phase of a vaccination timeline.
Among the local officials signing the letter were:
- King Philip Regional School District, Superintendent Paul Zinni and Christina Logan, King Philip Teachers Association vice president.
- Norfolk County Agricultural High School Superintendent Tammy Quinn.
- Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Ingrid Allardi, and Thomas Cavanaugh, Norfolk Teachers Association president.
- And Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Stephen Dockray.
