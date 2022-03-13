Coronavirus cases among students in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area declined for the seventh consecutive week since the peak of the omicron variant surge.
Cases among staff went down again after a small surge last week.
Statewide, the numbers followed the local pattern.
Cases among students locally fell to 87 in the week ending Jan. 10 from 106 in the week ending Jan. 3.
That was a drop of 19 cases, or 17.92%.
All told, the 87 cases represent 0.29%, or just under three-tenths of 1%, of the 30,009 student population in the 10-community area which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The 87 cases are down from the 1,924 cases, or 6.41%, of the 30,009 population recorded in the week ending Jan. 14 which was the peak of the omicron surge.
That’s a 95.47% reduction over two months.
Statewide, the number of cases among students peaked in the week ending Jan. 14 at 41,063, or 4.46%, of the 911,520 total student population.
In the week ending March 10, the number was 1,345, or 0.14%, which is a little more than one-tenth of 1% of the 911,520 population.
That’s a decline of 96.72% since the peak in January.
In regard to staff members, the high point in cases for them locally came in the week ending Jan. 7 with 362 which represented 8.91% of the 4,065 staff members in the 10-community area.
The number of those with the virus in the week ending March 10 was 26, or 0.64%, or just over six-tenths of 1% of all staff members.
Cases among staff members had declined for six consecutive weeks until the week ending March 3 when it bumped up slightly from 19 to 32.
In the week ending March 10, the number fell again to 26.
The drop from 362 to 26 is 336 cases, or 91.82%
Statewide, the number of staff members with coronavirus peaked in the week ending Jan. 7 when 12,213 had the virus, which was 8.95% of the 136,349 staff population statewide.
The number of cases among staff statewide in the week ending March 10 was 1,345, or 0.26%, or a little under three-tenths of 1% of the 136,349 staff population.
The decline from 12,213 cases to 1,345 cases statewide is a drop of 10,868 cases or 88.98%.