Following a downward trend in the area and state, coronavirus cases in schools plunged over the past week.
The number of cases among the 30,000 students in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle declined 47% in the week ending Feb. 3 compared to the previous week.
The drop was from 755 to 403, the latter number representing 1.34% of the student population in the area.
That’s down from the 1,578 cases in the week ending Jan. 5, which saw the highest totals in the latest surge of coronavirus, fueled by the omicron variant.
All communities reported fewer than 100 cases except for Attleboro, which reported exactly 100, which equals 1.7% of its 5,866-student population.
Norfolk reported the greatest percentage of its students with coronavirus at 3.2%, or 33 of the town’s 1,031 students.
Norfolk County Agricultural High School had the lowest percentage of its students with the disease at .34%. In numbers, that’s just two of Norfolk Aggie’s 588 students.
The number of area cases among staff members also declined, from 87 in the week ending Jan. 26 to 60 in the week ending Feb. 3.
That’s a drop of 27, or 31%.
The 60 equals just under 1.5% of the 4,065 staffers in the 14 school districts.
Norfolk had the greatest percentage of staff members with the disease at 3.2%, or five of 156.
North Attleboro had the greatest number of staffers with the virus at 11, or just over 2% of the 527 total.
Wrentham, the King Philip district and Bristol County Agricultural High School all reported no staff members afflicted with coronavirus.
At the statewide level, 10,068 students out of 911,520, or 1.1%, were reported out of school with the virus in the week ending Feb. 3.
That’s down 8,468 from the 18,536, or 2% of the student population, who had the virus in the week ending Jan. 26.
At its height, the coronavirus surge sickened 41,063 students statewide in the week ending Jan. 13, which was 4.46% of the population.
The drop from that number is 30,995 students, or 75%, in three weeks.
Cases among staff members hit their peak a week earlier on Jan. 6.
That week, there were 12,213 staff cases statewide, or nearly 9% of the workforce.
In the week ending Feb. 3, there were 1,918 cases recorded statewide among staff members, which is a decline of 84% in one month.