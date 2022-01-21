Attleboro and most other area school districts will be taking part in a new program where the state provides rapid coronavirus kits for staff and students to test themselves weekly at home.
Attleboro and Mansfield school officials Friday informed parents they would be accepting the kits.
“We notified families this afternoon,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said.
Schools that opt into the system can discontinue contact tracing and the test-and-stay program.
The program involves students who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus being tested at school for five days to avoid quarantining.
“The district is adopting the new testing option,” Attleboro school officials told parents. “We will continue Routine and Symptomatic testing. Test and Stay and Contact Tracing are being replaced with weekly at-home testing that you must opt-in to participate.”
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy made the school district’s announcement in the weekly newsletter sent to parents.
“We are opting into an at-home testing program that will increase testing of our participating students and staff, regardless of vaccination status,” Murphy said. “We will continue with routine COVID safety checks and/or symptomatic testing during the week. As part of this shift in the program, we are discontinuing Test and Stay and contact tracing for in-school close contacts for all students.
“This means that if you are a potential contact in school, you may continue to come to school and do not have to quarantine,” Murphy added. “Unvaccinated individuals who are close contacts to an individual positive for COVID outside of the school setting will have to quarantine at home for the time period provided by their school nurse.”
Norton schools are “doing the new symptomatic at home rapid test program on Thursdays for those choosing to do so,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
King Philip Superintendent Paul Zinni and Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet earlier this week said their school systems will be accepting the home test kits.
Superintendents in North Attleboro and Dighton-Rehoboth said they are looking into the test kit option.
“We are currently reviewing the new guidelines,” North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci said. “Based on our initial understanding of the program, we do expect to participate.”
Foxboro school officials hadn’t responded to an inquiry from The Sun Chronicle by press time.
School districts are accepting the kits as another step to keep schools open for in-person learning during the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the program Tuesday.
Schools were able to start opting into the program this week for staff and will receive tests starting next week. Schools will receive tests for students whose families voluntarily opt in during the week of Jan. 31.
The drawback of the current test-and-stay program is that it consumes a lot of school nurse time, state education officials said.
The Massachusetts School Nurses Organization and the Massachusetts Teachers Association union support the new program but the teachers union said it didn’t go far enough.
The home testing program will run through the April school vacation week and then be reassessed at that time, officials said.
The tests, which will be sent directly to school districts, are coming from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests being purchased by the state.