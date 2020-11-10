Area superintendents are not planning for an immediate return to full in-person instruction, saying a directive by Gov. Charlie Baker to do so is impossible under current state guidelines on the pandemic.
New protocols released Friday by Baker’s administration say schools in communities with low coronavirus rates — designated gray, green or yellow zones — are “expected to have students learning fully in-person, if feasible.”
The directive continued that the hybrid model — where students receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning each week — should only be used if health and safety guidelines cannot be met, or in communities designated a red zone with a high positivity rate.
The protocols marked a departure from Baker’s previous guidance that red communities should switch to full remote learning to prevent an outbreak. Now, he said, that option should be used only as a “last resort.”
“We all know that losing a week, a month, a quarter, or more in the life of a kid’s education has real consequences,” Baker said during a news conference. “And that’s why today we’re improving our methods for assessing transmission rates in communities and upgrading school guidance to reflect what the data now makes clear: that learning can happen safely in the classroom.”
Local governments control their individual approach to education during the pandemic, and most area districts have adopted the hybrid model.
On Tuesday, several area superintendents said that under the current education guidelines, full in-person learning is not feasible.
Still, at least one school is moving that way, in some aspect.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School announced Tuesday it will begin four days of in-person instruction during vocational weeks, up from two days a week, while academic instruction will continue remotely.
Still, only half of the school will be in the building at a time, Superintendent Stephen Dockray said.
Freshmen and juniors will attend in-person vocational classes one week, and then switch to remote academic classes the next. Sophomores and seniors will do the opposite.
Dockray said Baker’s announcement affected his decision “somewhat,” but it’s also a move the district has been considering over the last few weeks as parents and students are becoming more anxious to return full time.
Still, it’s not a permanent solution: Some vocational classrooms have expanded into the academic rooms to meet space requirements, and Dockray said the move will push the district to capacity in busing.
Any further return to school will prompt spacing issues, he said.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer is facing the same problem in his district. He understands the governor’s intent, but the space just isn’t there.
Under the current guidelines, students are required to sit at desks stationed at least 3 feet apart, but up to 6 feet when possible.
Sawyer said now, even with only half of the students in school at once, some classrooms are only able to keep desks 4 feet apart.
“There are classrooms in every building that would be too small to do 3 feet apart in some grades, if we brought everyone back,” Sawyer said. “We are not seeing how it’s feasible under the current guidance.”
Socially distant transportation and lunches are also a concern. While students can sit 3 feet apart in class, they must be seated 6 feet apart anytime they aren’t wearing a mask — as in when they’re eating.
And Sawyer also wonders how changing weather and increasing community cases will affect the district’s success at keeping an outbreak at bay.
On Friday, Baker and his team characterized the number of positive coronavirus cases in schools as low and said they were unaware of any transmission within a school. As of last week, there were a total of 743 reported cases among students and 416 cases among staff across the state.
Sawyer said he agreed that early data show schools have not spread coronavirus widely as some worried they might.
While Attleboro has had about 35 student cases and two staff cases since the start of the school year, contact tracing has yet to find an in-school transmission of the disease. All cases were contracted outside.
Still, Sawyer isn’t sure how long that will last.
“As cases start to rise in the community, we don’t know at what point the precautions we’re taking will be impacted by a higher community virus rate,” he said. “We have to wait and see if our success will continue.”
Sawyer also expressed concern over how to keep schools properly ventilated as colder weather kicks in. He said a state webinar last week suggested allowing students to wear hats, gloves and coats to stay warm so classrooms can keep windows open. But, he added, that guidance carries a “breaking point” where the circumstances become a “distraction” and impede learning itself.
“We very much want our kids to be back, but we want to do it safely,” he said. “I’m fully aware at how eager parents and students are. This is a strain on all of us. But I’m hesitant to rush into any sort of change immediately.”
In Norton, Superintendent Joseph Baeta called Baker’s broad statement “problematic,” saying it lacked specifics on how a return to full in-person learning could be done.
Another point of concern for districts is maintaining staffing levels.
“We continue to see employees caught up in positive cases in districts all across the state,” Baeta said. “We’re just trying to stay open in hybrid, but if we end up going full in-person, there’s a chance we’ll be pushed back fully remote. There are no substitutes. There’s no folks who are unemployed and willing to come in, and finding credentialed candidates is impossible.”
Norton has had four students and two staff members test positive, but positive cases also put others in quarantine.
Baeta said he is approaching a return to traditional education in phases.
Later this month he hopes to start four days of in-person learning with high-needs populations, including students with special needs, who have English as a second language, are homeless or have open cases with the state Department of Children and Families.
In the second phase, the district would increase that list to include students with Individual Education Plans and who are struggling severely with remote learning.
Phase 3 would look at how to reintroduce the general population.
Each phase would have a period of implementation and then analysis to see how it is affecting schools before the next would begin, and the process is expected to stretch into the spring, Baeta said.
He said more information would be available later this week.
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an email that fully in-person learning is “not possible” for the district at this time.
And, she added, families are increasingly requesting the full remote option for their children.
Still, Murphy said the district’s goal is to increase the number of students in school and the frequency of in-person sessions slowly until all students are able to attend fully in-person again.
