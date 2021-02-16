Before they implement any changes, area officials say they are carefully reviewing a decision by the state that in most cases eliminates capacity limits and physical distance requirements on school buses.
While the requirements are being lifted for all elementary school students, they remain for middle and high school students in communities with a high incidence of the coronavirus. Those students will be allowed to sit in pairs on a school bus bench seat.
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education last week agreed to the changes if COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.
Those include mask wearing, students being assigned to specific bus seats, and windows kept open at least 2 inches at all times.
School districts should develop a “rain plan,” however, state officials advised.
School systems are also encouraged to have a bus monitor aboard every bus to ensure the rules are followed. The monitor could be a volunteer, student leader or staff member, DESE says.
“The state’s revision of the transportation guidance is likely just the first in a cascade of alterations that will clarify the conditions under which districts can safely consider a return to full, in-person learning in the months to come,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said. “We are reviewing the new guidelines and awaiting the CDC’s new guidance.”
Sawyer said a full report on the impact of these changes is expected at the next school board meeting, Monday, Feb. 22.
Norton school officials are taking a similar approach.
“The district is still reviewing the recommendations by DESE and also awaiting further direction from CDC on various topics concerning the full reopening of schools,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “We are committed to a safe environment for our students and staff.”
North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb and Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy also said they are reviewing the changes and awaiting additional information.
The capacity limits and social distancing had been issued last July.
The changes are supported by the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
