Area schools will be on the leading edge of a new rapid-testing program for the coronavirus, and officials hope it will help keep students and faculty healthy.
“In the coming weeks, our families will receive a full description of the testing, the criteria for testing, the consent processes and the protocols for confirming test results,” Stephen Dockray, superintendent-director of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, said Friday.
Dockray said the school is working to meet the state’s “criteria for preparedness such as nurse training and adequate PPE while we await further guidance ... about parental consent processes.”
Tri-County is one of 134 schools across the state that has been selected for the free, voluntary testing program. Its 980 students are drawn from several area communities, including North Attleboro, Seekonk, Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and North Attleboro schools are also participating.
Dighton-Rehoboth released a statement Friday calling the program “an exciting opportunity and a critical step in keeping schools healthy spaces for students and staff with today’s COVID-19 metrics and trends. This opportunity is especially important for maintaining current learning models, enhanced contact tracing, and providing on-site mitigation.”
Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Wednesday that the program will provide rapid antigen tests, allowing schools to test students and staff and receive results within 15 minutes.
The more familiar molecular tests can take several days to return results.
Parents or a guardian must consent to participate in testing.
Under the voluntary program, the free tests are being provided by the federal government and are supposed to be available by Dec. 1.
If the test indicates the student has been exposed to the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, they can be sent home and advised to take a more exact test to confirm whether they have the disease.
If the in-school test comes up negative, the student may be allowed to return to the classroom or, if sick enough, may be sent home.
