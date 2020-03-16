With schools closed for the next three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are scrambling to set up distribution centers to provide food to children who depend on the school lunch program.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said there are families everywhere who suffer from "food insecurity" and rely on the program.
In some cases, a school lunch is "their most reliable meal of their day," he said, and city schools want to continue providing it for those who need it.
Attleboro and its food service company, Whitson, will begin distributing lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the superintendent's office at the high school and Hill-Roberts Elementary School.
Attleboro school finance director Marc Furtado said the lunches will be served through Friday and then school officials will decided whether to continue after that. The lunches will cost $3,000 to $5,000 a day and there is no federal reimbursement for them at this point.
"We'll take it one week at a time," he said, adding the schools want to support families as much as possible.
Attleboro schools originally planned to close for just one week, but then Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday ordered schools to close for three weeks.
The lunches are available for all students under the age of 18.
The Norton schools food distribution program began Monday. School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said about 50 lunches were given out from the back of the high school Monday and he expects that number to increase as time goes by.
He said the "grab-and-go" bag lunches are available from 9 a.m. to noon, and there are traffic cones directing people where to go.
Starting on Tuesday, North Attleboro will operate a drive-thru system to distribute lunches and breakfast from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community School.
The King Philip Regional School District will hand out bags of food on Monday and Thursday between 9 and 10 a.m. at Jackson School in Plainville.
And in Foxboro, food service workers will be handing out packed lunches at Ahern Middle School beginning Thursday morning.
Also, the Hockomock YMCA in North Attleboro will give out food to families this Wednesday and next, from 1 to 2 p.m.
