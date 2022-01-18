Massachusetts will be providing millions of rapid coronavirus test kits to schools to allow staff and students to test themselves weekly at home, and Attleboro area school officials say they will be or are considering accepting the kits as another step to keep schools open for in-person learning during the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the program Tuesday as COVID-19 shows no clear signs of waning.
Schools that opt into the system can discontinue contact tracing and the test-and-stay program, the Republican governor said at a news conference.
The test-and-stay program, in which students who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus are tested at school for five days to avoid quarantining, has saved about half a million school days in the state already this year, state officials say.
“It’s been massively successful in avoiding days lost at home, but the current state of the pandemic requires that we adapt our efforts to meet the times,” Baker said.
Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said his school system will be accepting the home test kits.
Other area school officials say they’re eager to learn more about the new program before committing to it.
“We have until Friday to reserve a spot at the front of the line. We are examining the details and awaiting some additional information that we are expecting in a webinar later this week,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said. “We’ll decide when we have all of the details, but are certainly interested in the option.”
Dighton-Rehoboth school officials are also looking into the new program.
“We are currently reviewing our next steps with our school nurses, administrators” and local board of health, Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
Schools will be able to start opting in to the program this week for staff and will receive tests starting next week. Schools will receive tests for students whose families voluntarily opt in during the week of Jan. 31.
The drawback of the current test-and-stay program is that it consumes a lot of school nurse time, state Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley said.
He called distribution of the at-home tests a “game changer.”
“Providing this option for at-home testing will allow school nurses to spend more time identifying symptomatic individuals and focus their efforts on other aspects of COVID-19 management in our schools,” Riley said.
The Massachusetts School Nurses Organization and the Massachusetts Teachers Association union supported the governor’s announcement, but the union said it didn’t go far enough.
The state’s largest teachers union has been pushing for expanded testing, and President Merrie Najimy called the home testing a “good first step.”
“This lacks a long-term strategy that’s going to get us through the end of the year,” Najimy said.
Union officials called for the continuation of contact tracing, more testing for communities of color, a plan for remote learning if it becomes necessary, and more attention to updating school ventilation systems.
The home testing program will run through the April school vacation week and then be reassessed at that time, officials said.
The tests, which will be sent directly to school districts, are coming from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests being purchased by the state.