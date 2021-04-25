Once, summer school carried a certain stigma, seen as a penalty rather than an enhancement for students who had not been able to keep up with their classwork during the regular year.
But this summer, in several area districts, classes after regular instruction is done for the year are going to be a way for youngsters who have bounced between remote learning and hybrid lessons for the past year to get back up to speed.
“Our goal is to prepare students for a strong start in the fall by creating positive connections to school through small group collaborative learning opportunities,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said in an email outlining the city schools’ plans for summer classes. “Each program is designed to meet the academic and/or social emotional needs for each level and will run a variety of sessions through July and August.”
Gov. Charlie Baker has urged area schools to plan for a “robust” summer school program this year with billions in federal stimulus money being targeted for schools around the country to help children who have fallen behind — academically, socially and emotionally — during the pandemic. Secretary of Education James Peyset has said the state is planning on expanding in-person summer school programs and “acceleration academies” during school vacations to help students catch up.
Sawyer says elementary and middle school programs have been expanded and redesigned to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, and “High school students will take courses to regain credits lost during the school year.”
Not all area districts have firmed up their plans for summer classes this year.
In Norton, parents will be getting a survey after this week’s April vacation to gather information on interest in summer classes. “We are also releasing in early May a Student Recovery and Acceleration Learning Program for the fall of 2021. This program will be available virtually.” Karina I. Sallaway,the school district’s communications and media coordinator, said in an email. Foxboro has said it’s also in the planning stages.
North Attleboro was in the process of seeking grants that would allow students from kindergarten through high school to get extra help this summer. “We are developing age appropriate programs that target reading, math, social emotional development, and other core subject areas,” Michelle McKeon, assistant superintendent, said in an email. “Our aim is to provide engaging interactive lessons that help students bolster their skills before returning to school in the fall.”
Those programs will take place whether or not the town gets grant funding, she said.
However, the schools “will be receiving grant funding that will allow us to provide additional resources for students in the fall as we identify places where students may require increased social and academic supports.”
Mansfield schools have already landed one grant of $36,000 that would provide for classes at Qualters Middle School, and Superintendent Teresa Murphy says the district will be seeking a share of the federal funding to help students across the system “regain some of the time and skills lost” in half-day classes that would cover a variety of subjects.
Murphy admits that “for many, summer school is not enjoyable,” but, she says, “our faculty and staff are working hard to make it engaging and enjoyable.”
