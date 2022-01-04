Coronavirus is taking a toll on area schools this week with numerous students out of the classroom and employees off the job.
School and health officials had feared a surge in cases following the holidays and school vacation, particularly with the highly contagious omicron variant spreading rapidly.
And the absence of staff members is partly the result of the state distribution of over 100,000 of 200,000 rapid test kits it had obtained for school districts. Students are also being tested for the virus in greater numbers.
Most school systems in the area and across Massachusetts, though, are reporting a manageable increase in COVID cases.
Gov. Charlie Baker supported schools reopening as scheduled Monday after the holiday break despite a slower-than-anticipated distribution of test kits for teachers and staff. The state’s largest teachers union pushed unsuccessfully for a delay.
Some school districts did delay the reopening of school by a few hours Monday, others by a day or two, so teachers and staff could get tested.
In Attleboro, schools have been dealing with a small increase in teacher absences but a serious shortage of substitutes.
There were 57 COVID-related staff and teacher absences Monday, but that is less than 10% of the faculty, Superintendent David Sawyer said.
Of those out, Sawyer said 23 were the result of the test kits, 20 were due to previous test results, and 14 were for family care.
Filling those slots has required some juggling.
“There is a serious substitute shortage. Most absences had to be covered by realigning resources, which means a disruption to normal operations,” Sawyer said in an email.
Among the student population, absences were 18%.
“That’s up significantly from an average of 10% before the break,” Sawyer said. “It will take some time to sort out how much of this is attributable to an increase in positive cases, untested symptomatic illnesses, and fear of transmission, which anecdotally is causing some families to keep their children home.”
Attleboro received 540 test kits from the state Saturday.
“We distributed about 300 kits each on Saturday and Sunday, so slightly more than we received,” Sawyer said.
The other test kits were obtained previous to this past weekend.
About 1,400 people were eligible, and many of the remaining 800 were tested Monday morning.
“The distribution went smoothly and the staff seemed to appreciate the effort,” Sawyer said.
North Attleboro
North Attleboro did not have school on Monday because of a pre-planned holiday unrelated to COVID. Superintendent John Antonucci did not have exact numbers but estimated that there were probably about 80 teachers and other staff absent district-wide Tuesday.
He said that number accounts for all absences, including maternity leave, personal days, etc., but estimated that 75% of the 80 absences were probably sick days.
“It’s significant, but that’s spread throughout the district, and we were able to operate, for the most part, normally,” he said.
Antonucci did not know how many students were out Tuesday. He estimated that there were 30 or 40 substitute teachers.
Antonucci said the distribution of the rapid test kits went well. It was carried out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon Monday.
“Right now, the number one thing really is masking,” he said. “There is still a mask mandate for faculty, staff and students, and that, to me, is the primary thing that we’re doing.”
Norton
In Norton, schools had 341 students in pre-K to grade 12 absent Monday, which is about 14 percent of the student body. There were also 44 employees out.
“Neither of these numbers are just for C-19. They include other absences,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
At least 15 substitute teachers had to be called in, and Baeta said the school system like most other districts is having trouble getting subs.
Norton schools received 540 single tests and 270 kits and distributed 200 single tests Sunday.
Mansfield
“Student and staff absences are higher than is typical for this time of year, but we are moving forward,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “Our absences have been higher than usual during the pandemic.”
The district is also on the lookout for substitutes.
“The substitute shortage has been felt,” Murphy said. “We are always looking for substitutes in all of the job areas of our school district.”
The district distributed 320 tests Sunday morning, with the remainder handed out Monday.
King Philip
“We are seeing COVID-19 positive cases continuously rise not only within our school community but throughout our region as well,” KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said in an email.
As of Tuesday morning, there were about 7% of the student and staff population out sick.
“So far, a majority of the positive cases that have been reported to us have occurred over the holiday season prior to our return to school,” Zinni said. “At this time, we do not believe there has been any significant in-school transmission, but we will be conducting contact tracing in the coming days to identify those who may be close contacts.
“We are currently operating all of our classrooms and have brought in substitutes to assist with our efforts, however, there has been a national substitute shortage prior to COVID-19 and it does continue to get worse amid the ongoing pandemic. We are continuously looking for additional help where it’s available.”
KP school officials, in conjunction with the elementary school districts in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, delayed school an hour Monday to distribute COVID-19 tests to faculty and staff who voluntarily chose to take the tests.
“We had three staff members from each building that once tested had to go home,” Zinni said of the high school and middle school.
Dighton-Rehoboth
In Dighton-Rehoboth schools, Superintendent Anthony Azar said “omicron and delta variants continue to present challenges to the educational system.”
“Currently, we are seeing a mild increase in staff absences,” Azar said in an email. “The ongoing dedication of our staff has allowed us to continue to maintain appropriate staffing to ensure our buildings are safe and open for in person, face to face, instruction for students.”
Over the last few weeks, the elementary and middle school have averaged about five cases per week and the high school eight to 10 cases, the superintendent said.
The district is participating in the state education department’s Test and Stay program, “so that testing of students is available as it relates to educational access,” Azar said. “We continue to follow the guidance, and following the protocols students are allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.”
D-R distributed its supply of test kits Sunday “and the distribution went well considering the last minute notification that we were receiving them,” Azar said.
Seekonk
In Seekonk, about 13% of the staff was absent Monday, along with 15% of students, school officials said.
“Most are out due to COVID-related illness, isolation, or quarantine,” Superintendent Rich Drolet said in an email.
Fill-in teachers are needed more than ever.
“Like all other districts, we could always use more substitute teachers,” Drolet said. “About a third of the open slots are being filled with substitutes (but) the rest we have to cover internally.”
Rapid test kits were distributed Sunday to staff, although the state only provided 270 testing kits for Seekonk’s roughly 320 staff members.
“Other than being short of some kits, the distribution went well thanks to many helping hands,” Drolet said. “Our teachers, principals and all staff here in Seekonk have really stepped up and shown their leadership, care, and support for our students during these challenging times.”
