ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus cases in Attleboro schools fell by one for the week ending Oct. 14.
The cases, which dropped from 14 to 13, were reported on Oct. 15.
The numbers for students and staff members were both well under 1 percent.
There were 11 cases among students and two among staff members.
That’s 0.19 percent of the approximately 5,850 students and 0.29 percent of the approximately 700 staff members.
All cases were contracted outside of school, according to school officials.
In the week ending Oct. 7, there were 11 cases among students and three among staff.
Area-wide, the numbers fell from 85 for the week ending Oct. 7 to 69 for the week ending Oct. 14 -- a drop of 16 cases.
There were 60 cases among students and nine among staff members.
North Attleboro reported two cases; one student and one staff member.
Statewide, the number of cases came in at 2,238 for the week ending Oct. 14.
Out of that number there were 1,901 cases among students and 337 among staff members.
That’s a reduction of 10 cases from the week ending Oct. 7 when there were 2,248 cases, with 1,918 among students and 330 among staff members.
The 1,901 students represent about two-tenths of 1 percent (0.21) of the 920,000 students statewide.
The 337 staff members also represent about two-tenths of 1 percent (0.24) of the 140,000 staff members statewide.
