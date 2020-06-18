Area school superintendents are emphasizing caution when it comes to reopening plans now that the state’s new summer school guidelines have stirred up fear over what post-coronavirus education might look like this fall.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released regulations for summer school programs this month that mandated masks for all students and teachers, a 6-foot distance between desks and a maximum of 10 students and two teachers in one room.
Those guidelines brought concern from education associations and some school districts statewide, which projected the guidelines to September and announced plans for at least a partial continuation of remote learning this fall.
But area superintendents said the education commissioner clarified that those guidelines aren’t necessarily indicative of preliminary regulations for September.
Still, planning for the future is somewhat of a balancing act when those guidelines are still in flux, they said.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said he is concerned about reopening but emphasized he’s waiting for direction from the state before he starts moving forward with plans.
Regardless, Sawyer said he doesn’t expect everything to look like normal come September.
“I don’t think there’s any chance we’re back to 28 kids in a room next fall,” he said. “But I also don’t see us completely remote like in the spring. I anticipate next fall as a hybrid model to reduce the number of students on any given day. How we set that up and what the details will be — we just have to wait and see. But I’m optimistic. I’m not ringing the alarm yet.”
In North Attleboro, Superintendent Scott Holcomb said he believes the state will offer a number of options and leave most decisions at the local level, so districts can consider what will work best for them.
He gave the example of a smaller school with class sizes of fewer than 10 students: They may be able to resume in-person classes like normal, while schools with larger class sizes may not.
But in the meantime, Holcomb said planning for the fall is a balancing act of moving forward with current information about the virus while trying to predict its future based on patterns across the area and state.
He said North Attleboro will consider the state’s options by weighing the best opportunities for student learning against the finances needed for each option and how they could affect the health of the community.
“It’s tough to predict what we don’t know. We don’t know,” he said.
And in Norton, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said he also thinks decisions will come down to the local level. He said it is unrealistic to expect the same approach from Norton and Boston, when each community had a drastically different experience with coronavirus. Baeta said jumping to conclusions off the guidelines for the summer is creating hysteria around a serious issue when the two circumstances are completely different.
Still, he said coronavirus has introduced new factors this year to consider.
The school department will have to plan how they could respond if there’s an uptick in local cases next fall or winter, Baeta said.
And he is also concerned about taking personal protective equipment such as medical-grade N95 masks away from first responders, given shortages in those products over the last three months.
One part of the state’s guidelines released this month outlined a required pre-purchasing of a three-month supply of PPE and other sanitation equipment before schools open in September, knowing that it may take a few weeks or months to procure the items necessary.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to deal with the pandemic first and then prepare for later,” Baeta said.
He said that means decisions for the fall are two-fold: District officials have to remember the nation is still in the middle of a health crisis, while they also try to provide some sense of normalcy for their students, teachers and families.
“What we start with, we may not end with,” he said about the planning process.
Many area superintendents said they were in the process of submitting their orders for PPE and sanitation equipment. The hope is to utilize COVID-19 funding through their towns or other grant sources before resorting to their school budgets to cover the unexpected additional costs.
Sawyer said he expects the products to cost between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on whether the state can use its collective purchasing power to help districts buy materials at a lower rate.
